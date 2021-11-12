5h ago

Hout Bay's famous seal Mr Brown put down due to deteriorating health

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
The famous seal, known as Mr Brown, bids his final farewell.
Supplied by Hout Bay Seal Rescue
  • Mr Brown, the famous Hout Bay seal, has been put down.
  • The 22-year-old seal was recently euthanised as a result of poor mobility and impaired eyesight.
  • His health deteriorated after he was involved in an accident with a truck.

Hout Bay's famous seal, Mr Brown, has been euthanised after he was involved in an earlier incident with a reversing truck, which ended up limiting his ability to move freely.

The 22-year-old seal struggled with poor mobility and impaired eyesight in his advanced age. 

According to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and Hout Bay Seal Rescue, a few months ago, Mr Brown was involved in an incident with a reversing truck which further exacerbated his poor mobility. 

"Since the accident, the seal could no longer move freely and was in a great deal of pain and discomfort. An independent veterinarian has been monitoring the aging seal for the past few months and his condition has continued to deteriorate," the SPCA and Hout Bay Seal Rescue said in a statement. 

Both the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and Hout Bay Seal Rescue continued to monitor the seal during this period.

A local resident, known as Prof Joe, who has been feeding Mr Brown for the past 22 years, after finding him as a young seal, was also concerned about his health and approached the Hout Bay Seal Rescue to assist with ending the seal's suffering.

The statement added:

The decision to euthanise the seal was not made easily. Discussions between the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Hout Bay Seal Rescue, and the relevant authorities, including the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), concluded humane euthanasia.


The organisations added that consultation also took place with Prof Joe, who agreed that the seal was suffering and that euthanasia was the only solution.

City Law Enforcement said: "We remind the public that feeding of seals or any wildlife is strictly prohibited by law. Any person who feeds or exploits a photo opportunity involving seals will be liable to prosecution and/or a hefty fine. The relevant authorities will continue to enforce the law in this regard." 

Read more on:
spcawestern capecape townanimals
