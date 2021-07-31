How a Gauteng entrepreneur is proving that one man's trash is another man's treasure

A Gauteng dad is collecting empty alcohol bottles at dumping sites to transform them into handmade craft.

In this way, he can make extra money and support his family.

It took the self-taught artist six months to perfect his craft.

A Vanderbijlpark father, whose dream is to provide his family with a home of their own, has taken the initiative to use empty alcohol bottles, found at dumping sites, and then transforming it into handmade crafts.

In this way, he is able to make some extra income during the pandemic.

Tseko Monyamane, 37, told News24 that what started out as a hobby during his free time turned out to be one of the best decisions he ever made.

Photo Supplied

"Growing up, I use to love art. About 10 years ago, I used to do gardening, where I would add my art skills to it. It would always grab the attention of those who pass by," he said.

Photo Supplied

Monyamane said he had no teaching in how to do art properly, so he "stole with the eye", watching YouTube videos, to learn the craft.

"It took me six months to perfect how to do the artwork onto the bottles," he adds.

Photo Supplied

He added that he started his "side hustle" when he noticed residents discarding their fancy alcohol bottles at the dumping site.

"I get angry when I see people throwing away things that could be reused. My mom used to instil in us, at a young age, to never waste anything. When I started walking around the area, I would find nice, shaped bottles and pick them up," Monyamane said.

He said he takes the bottles back home, gives it a thorough wash, and puts it in the sun to try for 24 hours, before transforming it into art crafts.

Photo Supplied

"I peel the stickers off, then throw some hot water into the bottles to check if there are any open cracks. Once I'm satisfied that the bottles are in good condition, I wash them thoroughly and leave them in the sun to dry, before I put the wool on it and decorate the bottles," he added.

Photo Supplied

Monyamane said he makes about nine sets a day, according to the client's preference, and charges from R200 per set.

"Some of my clients will bring me their own bottles to transform, and to say what colour wool they want, and which decorations they think would look nicer," he said.

Photo Supplied

According to Monyamane, the pandemic has hit hard.

Clients come directly to him to put in their orders, but are not always able to collect, due to some or other reason, or, in some instances, they have died.

"Recently, when I call my customers back to say their items are ready for collection, it's heart-breaking when I'm told the person has died due to Covid-19 or that they lost their job due to the pandemic," he said.

Photo Supplied

The self-taught craftsman said he has already been approached by furniture stores and wine companies for bulk purchases of his bottle crafts, but he said that he was unable to fulfil their requests as yet.

"I'm not by the means to make large orders just yet as I work alone, but I'm hopeful that one day I can," he said.

The father of four, whose daytime job is as a librarian at the North-West University, said his kids couldn't believe it when they saw their dad sitting on the floor in the lounge, hand-making craft bottles.

"It's not an easy job, you need to apply your mind to the crafting when you start. You have to pay careful attention to how you place your decorations onto the bottles," he said.

One client, Sinathi Ndlovu, said she had already bought four sets from Monyamane, and she loved his work.

"Some of his craftwork is very traditional and it makes my home look wonderful. My friends always compliment the craft bottles in my house," she said.

Photo Supplied

Another happy client, Jeffery Mpofu, said he took his alcohol bottles to Monyamane to "work his magic" on it.

"I love what he does to the bottles. My family says it makes the home feel more homely," he added.

Photo Supplied

Monyamane said the extra income will be used to secure funding to purchase a home for his family, and to possibly expand his business, so that he can hire unemployed people in his area.

"Renting is expensive, and we would love a place to call our own. Hopefully, my art business will be able to help me in making our dreams come true," he added.

