How a police officer's accident led to the discovery of body parts on a road in Pretoria

A police sergeant's accident in Pretoria led to the discovery of body parts on the road.

A headless body was found at the crime scene.

Police are looking for other body parts.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating a bizarre case of culpable homicide after a police officer's late-night accident led to the discovery of body parts on the road.

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa said an on-duty police sergeant, stationed at the Presidential Protection Service in Bryntirion, Pretoria, was dropping off colleagues on Tuesday.

Langa said the officer is part of the team guarding the homes of government ministers and MECs.

On his way back to Phalaphala Farm, where he was deployed, the sergeant collided with what he thought was an animal on the N1 road, near Mantsole weighbridge, at about 20:00. He was driving an unmarked bakkie.

"After about 500 metres, as the car was damaged, he decided to turn back to where the hit was felt. He then discovered several body parts of an unknown African male scattered on the side of the road, and that is when he reported the matter to relevant stakeholders."



Langa said the head of the body was discovered first, followed by the leg, with the foot cut off.

Later, the headless body was discovered.

The search for other body parts continues and the deceased's identity is not yet known," she said.

Langa said a case of culpable homicide was opened.

"Investigations are continuing, and we hope to find the identity of the man soon."