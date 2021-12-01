How correctional services is enforcing security at prisons in wake of warden's murder

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola says the department has embarked on actions to enforce security plans and guidelines at prisons.

The department plans to make all its officials aware of its standard operating procedure.

EFF member Kenny Motsamai raised the issues of security in correctional facilities after a warden was killed at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre.

In a parliamentary question, EFF member Kenny Motsamai asked whether the department would take any action to increase security at correctional facilities after a warden was killed at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre.

In August, News24 reported an inmate was arrested and charged for the murder of 50-year-old Eunice Moloko.

Moloko's body was discovered in the Medium A area at Leeuwkop, which is used as a Covid-19 isolation site.

Lamola said the department was enforcing security plans and guidelines at correctional facilities.

"Immediate intervention to ensure all officials are made aware of the contents of the approved B-order standard operating procedure [SOP], which, amongst others, deals with what, when, who and how security functions must be performed by female officials working in a correctional centre."

He added the details in the SOP were as follows:

Officials are to be addressed on security awareness.

No official must work alone in any unit.

Supervisors must ensure that supervision and visits to the units are conducted.

Female officials are to be escorted by male officials while working in the units.

Unnecessary movement of inmates must be avoided at all times.

Where inmates need to leave their units i.e. for offender labour purposes, hospital, etc. they must be in possession of the identification tickets of the official escorting the inmates.

Inmates must be searched before leaving the unit and on return.

All inmates must be escorted to and from units.

Movement registers must be completed as and when inmates move to and from units.



