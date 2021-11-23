WATCH | How Eastern Cape education dept is dealing with alleged Bhisho High bullies after pupil's death

Two teachers were placed on special leave for allegedly participating in the bullying of Grade 10 pupil, Lathitha Nako.

The 16-year-old allegedly took her own life after teachers and pupils called her a witch.

Zizi Kodwa said the incident undermined the foundational principles of the Constitution.



The Eastern Cape education department has placed two teachers at Bhisho High School on special leave, pending the outcome of an investigation into the bullying of a Grade 10 pupil who allegedly took her own life.

Lathitha Nako, 16, died at Bhisho Hospital last Wednesday night after falling ill at home, at around 20:00.

Authorities are now awaiting the results of a postmortem to determine cause of death.



It was widely known the teen had an ancestral calling, and she was terrorised because of it, with her peers calling her a witch.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with pupils, parents and community leaders picketing outside the school on Monday to demand justice for Nako.

READ | Eastern Cape teen with spiritual calling takes own life after being bullied

Calls have also been mounting for the learners and teachers behind the bullying to be expelled from the school.



Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa visited Nako's family home in Tyutyu location, in Bhisho, on Tuesday. He said the incident was sparked by religious and cultural intolerance.

News24 Malibongwe Dayimani

Kodwa said he feared more pupils at the school could be suffering in silence. He urged the education department to root out any culture of bullying at the school to avoid further incidents.



"One of the foundational principles of our Constitution is tolerance; tolerance in terms of belief, religion, creed and so on, and this must continue at school level. Schools must create a conducive environment for learning and that goes with tolerance as well," Kodwa said.

He added:

If there are instances of bullying over people's beliefs and religions and so on, it undermines these foundational principals of the Constitution. We should be worried, though, that these incidents may be the tip of the iceberg.

Eastern Cape education spokesperson, Malibongwe Mtima, confirmed the department had taken action against the two teachers, but added that a different approach would be used with the pupils.

"We can't be punitive when dealing with learners because they are very young. The first thing we will do, we will take them through training on dangers of bullying, how to deal with bullying, and teach them peer support, so that they are able to work with one another."



Mtima added: "We want to make sure that these leaners become buddies or friends. We cannot infuse or impose hatred for one another."

Speaking outside Nako's family home, Mtima said the learners would also be subjected to a self-esteem programme, tailor-made to ensure they were able to stand on their own.

He added that the department had made special arrangements to ensure the alleged bullies were not ostracised.

READ | Woman who murdered her 2 sons to punish their gran, gets 22 years jail time



The head of Eastern Cape education department, Naledi Mbude, said the teachers had been removed from the school and placed on special leave, in order to manage the situation better.



Regarding the alleged group of learners accused of bulling, Mbude said the education department was guarding against aggravating the situation at the school, especially during examination time.

She added that all the pupils at the school, including the alleged instigators, had been traumatised by recent events.

"The future of all the kids at the school are important. We don't want them to lose focus during the exam time. We will not allow this incident to jeopardise the future of the children at the school," said Mbude.