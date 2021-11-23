1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | How Eastern Cape education dept is dealing with alleged Bhisho High bullies after pupil's death

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Two teachers were placed on special leave for allegedly participating in the bullying of Grade 10 pupil, Lathitha Nako.
  • The 16-year-old allegedly took her own life after teachers and pupils called her a witch.
  • Zizi Kodwa said the incident undermined the foundational principles of the Constitution. 

The Eastern Cape education department has placed two teachers at Bhisho High School on special leave, pending the outcome of an investigation into the bullying of a Grade 10 pupil who allegedly took her own life.

Lathitha Nako, 16, died at Bhisho Hospital last Wednesday night after falling ill at home, at around 20:00.

Authorities are now awaiting the results of a postmortem to determine cause of death. 

It was widely known the teen had an ancestral calling, and she was terrorised because of it, with her peers calling her a witch.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with pupils, parents and community leaders picketing outside the school on Monday to demand justice for Nako.

READ | Eastern Cape teen with spiritual calling takes own life after being bullied

Calls have also been mounting for the learners and teachers behind the bullying to be expelled from the school.

Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa visited Nako's family home in Tyutyu location, in Bhisho, on Tuesday. He said the incident was sparked by religious and cultural intolerance. 

zizi kodwa
Deputy minister Zizi Kodwa pays respect to Lathitha Nako's family.

Kodwa said he feared more pupils at the school could be suffering in silence. He urged the education department to root out any culture of bullying at the school to avoid further incidents. 

"One of the foundational principles of our Constitution is tolerance; tolerance in terms of belief, religion, creed and so on, and this must continue at school level. Schools must create a conducive environment for learning and that goes with tolerance as well," Kodwa said.

He added:

If there are instances of bullying over people's beliefs and religions and so on, it undermines these foundational principals of the Constitution. We should be worried, though, that these incidents may be the tip of the iceberg.

Eastern Cape education spokesperson, Malibongwe Mtima, confirmed the department had taken action against the two teachers, but added that a different approach would be used with the pupils. 

"We can't be punitive when dealing with learners because they are very young. The first thing we will do, we will take them through training on dangers of bullying, how to deal with bullying, and teach them peer support, so that they are able to work with one another."

Mtima added: "We want to make sure that these leaners become buddies or friends. We cannot infuse or impose hatred for one another."

Speaking outside Nako's family home, Mtima said the learners would also be subjected to a self-esteem programme, tailor-made to ensure they were able to stand on their own.

He added that the department had made special arrangements to ensure the alleged bullies were not ostracised. 

READ | Woman who murdered her 2 sons to punish their gran, gets 22 years jail time

The head of Eastern Cape education department, Naledi Mbude, said the teachers had been removed from the school and placed on special leave, in order to manage the situation better. 

Regarding the alleged group of learners accused of bulling, Mbude said the education department was guarding against aggravating the situation at the school, especially during examination time. 

She added that all the pupils at the school, including the alleged instigators, had been traumatised by recent events. 

"The future of all the kids at the school are important. We don't want them to lose focus during the exam time. We will not allow this incident to jeopardise the future of the children at the school," said Mbude.   

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zizi kodwaport elizabetheastern capeeducation
Lottery
Lekker start to the week for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 4817 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 849 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 2409 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 4064 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.84
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.20
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.84
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,784.92
-1.1%
Silver
23.40
-3.2%
Palladium
1,880.61
-3.9%
Platinum
967.00
-4.6%
Brent Crude
79.70
+1.0%
Top 40
64,566
+0.3%
All Share
71,015
+0.2%
Resource 10
66,659
+1.6%
Industrial 25
94,356
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,068
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo