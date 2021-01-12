31m ago

add bookmark

How much longer will adjusted Level 3 lockdown last?

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Netwerk24
  • Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma cannot give certainty on how long regulations will last.
  • She was answering questions during a virtual briefing after the announcement that the adjusted Level 3 lockdown remains in place.
  • Dlamini-Zuma says the regulations are there to protect and save lives.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says it is difficult to give certainty on how long Covid-19 lockdown regulations will last.

"These regulations, they are there because of what is happening with the infections. The infection is high, the president did say that some of these regulations will be reviewed when we have passed the peak and the numbers have dropped sufficiently to allow us to remove these regulations.

"If we were to say we give certainty and give a date that these regulations will not apply, what if the infections have not dropped sufficiently to allow that," she said during a question and answer session following a virtual briefing on Tuesday.

Dlamini-Zuma was responding to a question with regard to how long regulations will last.

The minister led a virtual media briefing on the Covid-19 restrictions, regulations and enforcement following an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening that the adjusted Level 3 lockdown will remain in place.

The country has reported a higher number of new cases and deaths during the second wave. 

Ramaphosa, in his address on Monday evening, noted that, since New Year's Day, South Africa recorded "nearly 190 000 new Covid-19 infections and more than 4 600 Covid-19 deaths so far this year".

READ | Beaches, booze and border posts: Here are 8 takeouts as Ramaphosa keeps SA on Level 3 lockdown

Dlamini-Zuma reiterated that the regulations were in place to protect and save lives.

"So I think that, as long as we understand that these regulations are there to protect lives, they are not arbitrary, they are there because the infection in SA is very high. We are getting figures of more than 20 000 a day."

She gave an example that, when the country moved to Level 1 of the lockdown, there were some days where there were less than 1 000 cases a day, but now we are faced with some days where the country has seen more than 20 000 new cases a day.

As a result of this, it was very difficult to give certainty over something they could not control, said Dlamini-Zuma.

She fsaid that the law only allows for the National State of Disaster to be extended monthly.

"We don't know. It will depend on what the infection is doing, the state of our hospitals, the number of people dying and all those things, so it is not possible to give certainty and say on such and such a day the regulations will be gone," she concluded.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nkosazana dlamini-zumacoronaviruslockdown
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
48% - 3658 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
48% - 3614 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 298 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.26
(+1.59)
ZAR/GBP
20.83
(+0.71)
ZAR/EUR
18.61
(+1.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(+0.86)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+1.34)
Gold
1851.84
(+0.27)
Silver
25.55
(+2.11)
Platinum
1067.84
(+2.09)
Brent Crude
55.61
(-0.59)
Palladium
2371.51
(+0.67)
All Share
63535.10
(-0.35)
Top 40
58492.92
(-0.38)
Financial 15
12136.85
(+0.37)
Industrial 25
82862.47
(-0.19)
Resource 10
64451.64
(-0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo