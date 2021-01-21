34m ago

add bookmark

How Netcare is extending capacity amid Covid-19 pressure

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town.
Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town.
  • Hospital group Netcare has opened temporary Clinical Decision Units in Limpopo, North West and Tshwane.
  • The units will accommodate an additional 116 patients. 
  • It says the units ease the burden on emergency departments by allowing patients to be stabilised before being admitted to hospital.

Hospital group Netcare says it has under 3 000 Covid-19 positive patients in its hospitals across the country - and it has now opened temporary Clinical Decision Units (CDUs) in three provinces to deal with the pressure. 

In a statement on Thursday, the group said it had opened CDUs in Limpopo, North West and Tshwane, which could accommodate an additional 116 patients.

Netcare's chief executive officer, Dr Richard Friedland, said an additional 15 CDUs had been established in hospitals in Gauteng, which provided for 214 more beds.

"So far, our experience of the second wave suggests the need for additional capacity in a particular area can arise sharply and suddenly. These temporary facilities are extremely helpful in easing the burden on the emergency departments at hospitals, as patients can be stabilised in these CDUs before they are admitted for hospitalisation, if required," said Friedland.

ALSO READ | Netcare medical rescue chopper crashes in KwaZulu-Natal midlands

The CDUs have been opened at Netcare Montana Hospital in Pretoria, Netcare Pholoso Hospital in Polokwane and Netcare Ferncrest Hospital in Rustenburg.

Friedland said its hospitals in the Eastern Cape continued to record a decline, while the Western Cape was stabilising.

"In KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Gauteng, we are still seeing very high numbers of patients admitted with Covid-19. We hope we have reached a peak and will start to see the numbers in these areas plateau soon," he said. 

Friedland also said the CDUs had assisted nearly 400 patients and, although some areas have been recording stable or decreasing numbers, the country was not out of the woods yet. 

"While these temporary facilities are helpful in coping with a surge of Covid-19 emergency admissions, critical care units in many of our hospitals remain under enormous pressure, even though we have increased the capacity of these highly specialised units. 

"The disease burden from before the pandemic has not disappeared. In fact, we have unfortunately noted that people with pre-existing health conditions, who have been avoiding healthcare due to fear of Covid-19, are now requiring higher levels of care than would ordinarily have been expected," he said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Tears of relief and joy as mom beats Covid-19 to meet her premature baby at last
Covid:19: Temporary capacity diversion measures in place, some hospital staff called back from leave
Covid-19: Netcare calls back staff from leave after 'alarming' rise in hospital admissions
Read more on:
netcarecoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
53% - 9212 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
43% - 7498 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 695 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.90
(-0.18)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(-0.57)
ZAR/EUR
18.10
(-0.41)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(-0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.18)
Gold
1863.59
(-0.33)
Silver
25.72
(-0.37)
Platinum
1120.00
(+1.72)
Brent Crude
55.55
(+0.23)
Palladium
2376.00
(+0.08)
All Share
64174.88
(+0.10)
Top 40
58969.37
(+0.19)
Financial 15
11940.13
(-0.48)
Industrial 25
85543.15
(-0.10)
Resource 10
63550.90
(+0.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo