How non-profit organisation Father A Nation is combatting GBV one tavern at a time

Father A Nation (FAN) addresses gender-based violence and crime by equipping men to be nation builders.

Zizipho Mtwesi is the national coordinator of the organisation.

Mtwesi says it is his calling to remind men about the small role FAN plays to try and combat GBV.

The 29-year-old Mtwesi was born in the Eastern Cape town of KwaBhaca (formerly known as Mount Frere), grew up in a village called Dangwana, and went to a boarding school in Pietermaritzburg.

Mtwesi joined Father A Nation at the beginning of 2019, where he believed he had found his calling.

My passion lies in changing lives; it brings me great joy seeing people, especially men, open their minds and hearts and change their perspective.

In March, Mtwesi and beverage brand Carling Black Label's #NoExcuse campaign unveiled the "Bridal Armour" wedding gown at the Executive Bottles Store tavern in Alexandra.



This initiative plans to give these talks at taverns across the country to men of various ages.

"FAN has a national footprint, and we hope to reach over one million men by the end of 2023. The scourge of GBV affects us all, so we hope to reach as many communities as possible," says Mtwesi.

The Bride Armour gown was created last year and formed part of ongoing outreach efforts to stem intimate partner violence by the #NoExcuse movement.

According to the organisation, the dress is a metaphoric description of a dress made to protect different parts of a woman's body where violence can be perpetuated.

Mtwesi explains that the men who went to the tavern on a random "phuza (drinking) Thursday" got more than their regular drink, and left with a message that could change their lives and the lives of their partners.

"Although I have spoken at many other events on GBV, speaking in Alex was both interesting and amazing. It allowed me to dig deeper into my understanding and observations.

"What amazed me about the dress is that it felt like something I have never seen and touched before, and yet it gave my engagement with the men at the tavern an interesting depth. It allowed the men to see how women have to protect themselves from physical violence, especially from their intimate partners, someone they should least expect violence from – their husband, boyfriend, neighbour and even friends."

The reception of this unveiling was a wake-up call to the community.

"In a sense it made it very real to them. Many remarked that they wouldn't want to see their daughters or sister wearing a wedding gown with armour. This allowed me to dig a little deeper when engaging them around the levels of GBV in their communities, friendships circles and homes.

"I stressed to them that the levels of GBV in this country have become so bad that many women have no choice but to take up armour because they don't feel safe in their own homes," he told News24.

According to Mtwesi, a petition was signed to be given to the Department of Home Affairs to take action against intimate partner violence (IPV) by amending the wedding vows approved by the department.

"The sad reality in South Africa is that many marriages end in tragedy. For many women, marriage is not a fairy tale. Her life becomes a nightmare. That's why we're here today, to talk openly, honestly, about Intimate Partner Violence. Women are more likely to be abused, raped by their long-term partners than anyone else. Brothers, we can't let this continue," said Mtwesi.





