32m ago

add bookmark

How the Eastern Cape govt is helping farmers under siege from locust swarms

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
Locust swarms have been spotted in Eastern Cape.
Locust swarms have been spotted in Eastern Cape.
Fairfax Media via Getty Images/Fairfax Media via G
  • The Eastern Cape government is spraying fields to contain swarms of locusts devastating crops on farms. 
  • Brown migratory locusts are destructive pests that destroy crops and can lead to starvation if left unattended.
  • The provincial government has warned farmers about contractors who overspray with chemicals that might also contaminate the soil.  

The Eastern Cape government is helping farmers who are under siege from swarms of locusts that are devastating their crops.

The first migration of the brown locust in the Eastern Cape was first detected late in2021 and the Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform subsequently raised the alarm.

Alice, Hogsback and Kieskammahoek, which fall under the Amathole District Municipality, have been the latest areas on which the destructive insects have descended.

READ | Desperate Eastern Cape farmers appeal for help amid devastating drought

The department is using aerial and ground spraying to control the swarms.

Rural Development and Agrarian Reform MEC Nonkqubela Pieters said the department was collaborating with the national Department of Agriculture to conduct awareness campaigns about brown locust containment and management in the affected farms and communities.

In April, Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza said the locust outbreak was due to high rainfall, which caused the outbreaks to escalate and new generations to develop.

The wind is also pushing the swarms to areas where they have never been so prolific, such as the Garden Route in the Western Cape and citrus farms in Kirkwood and Patensie, the Eastern Cape.

Up to 1 200 controllers were appointed, and two helicopters are spraying mostly inaccessible areas where there are huge locust outbreaks

In a statement on Friday, Pieters said the total hectarage being sprayed in the Eastern Cape was 20 659.5 hectares.

This week,  spraying in Somerset East, Pearston, Paterson, Adelaide, Bedford, Fort Beaufort, Riebeeck East and Makhanda covered more than 4 900 hectares.

In April, 43 000l and 14 000kg of the insecticide Sum-Alpha, and 8 000l of Decis were used in affected areas.

However, the Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform received reports that some private exterminators were using chemicals that not only killed the insects, but also contaminated the soil. 

There have also been reports of over-spraying. 

ALSO READ | Stock theft soars during lockdown in Eastern Cape, to the tune of R17m

To help bring the situation under control and effectively exterminate the locusts, Pieters said the department was urgently training extension officers and private land users on how to detect the brown locusts, and control them through the use of chemicals on the ground.

She urged farmers to obtain GPS co-ordinates of where they have spotted the pests resting, and to send controllers the pin. 

Pieters said when spraying occurs on grazing land, animals have to be removed from camps to adhere to the insecticides' withholding period.  

withholding period is stated on the insecticide product's directions as the minimum amount of time that the sprayed area cannot be cut for hay or used for grazing. 

"This collaborative approach between government and organised agriculture is expected to help bring total control of the insects even in residential areas where backyard food production often takes place and aerial spraying cannot be effected," she added.

Another Joint Operation Centre meeting is set to take place again on 11 May 2022.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capegreenpolitics
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9961 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4309 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.99
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.73
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.89
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.33
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,884.18
+0.4%
Silver
22.38
-0.7%
Palladium
2,044.50
-6.7%
Platinum
970.50
-1.6%
Brent Crude
110.90
+0.7%
Top 40
61,290
-2.6%
All Share
67,978
-2.5%
Resource 10
72,844
-2.8%
Industrial 25
74,632
-2.4%
Financial 15
15,318
-2.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Rhino calf born at Western Cape game reserve, months after mother injured by poachers

12h ago

Rhino calf born at Western Cape game reserve, months after mother injured by poachers
‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the...

03 May

‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the Two Oceans Marathon
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo