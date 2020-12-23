43m ago

How to identify licensing scams in Tshwane

A driver's licence.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • Tshwane MMC for Roads and Transport, Dikeledi Selowa, has warned of scams at licensing centres.
  • These scams target people who need learner or driving licences, as well as those who have outstanding fines.
  • The MMC gave details on how to identify a scam and what to avoid at licensing centres. 

Tshwane MMC for Roads and Transport, Dikeledi Selowa, has warned of scams at licensing centres which target people who need learner or driving licences, and those who have outstanding fines.

Scammers either pose as City of Tshwane employees or purport to have contacts at driving licence testing centres who can fast-track or bypass processes, Selowa said in a statement.

READ | Expired driver licence renewals grace period extended to end of January 2021

Responding to reports of these incidents, Selowa shared information about services at licensing centres and how to avoid being duped.

"Firstly, always avoid conducting any consultations outside the designated licensing office. Ensure that you are dealing with an official and insist on obtaining the name of the official that you are dealing with," Selowa said.

"Secondly, do not make any payment without obtaining an official receipt or evidence of payment."

The MMC added that Tshwane's Licensing Services Division did not offer packages for driving licences, had no affiliation to driving school operators, and did not issue learner or driving licences without the requisite testing process having been successfully completed.

"Next, avoid any offers from individuals presenting shortcuts or services to fast-track any processes."

"The City has various platforms in place for you to execute your transactions in a manner that does not expose you to scammers, such as the online booking facility."

Selowa added that you should not be lured into paying more than what you are supposed.

These are the prices offered at licensing centres in Tshwane:

  • Application for PrDP – R324
  • Driving licence renewals – R228
  • Application for a temporary driving licence – R72
  • Application for a learner's licence – R108
  • Issuing of a learner's licence – R60
  • Application for a driving test: light vehicle – R228
  • Application for a driving test: heavy vehicle – R240
  • Application for a driving test: motorcycle – R192
  • Issuing fee for all driving licences – R228
  • Application for a duplicate learner's licence – R92

If information is received to the contrary, then it's definitely a scam, according to Selowa, and even if the person you are dealing with is a City employee, any offer to circumvent the system amounts to bribery and corruption and you will become an accessory to the crime.

"If you have fallen victim to any scams or corruption, you are advised to lay a charge with the South African Police Service," she said.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley

