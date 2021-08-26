HPCSA boss facing misconduct charges placed on suspension - again

The HPCSA CEO has been placed back on precautionary suspension for claims of misconduct.

He is one of 12 people accused of stealing R8.7 million from the Free State health department.

He was placed on precautionary suspension after his arrest, which was later withdrawn.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has placed Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) registrar and CEO, Dr David Motau, back on precautionary suspension. The move comes as the HPCSA launches an investigation into alleged misconduct.



Motau was initially placed on precautionary suspension by former acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi earlier this month, after being implicated in fraud committed between 2011 and 2015 when he was the head of the Free State health department. His suspension was later lifted, but it was unclear why it was ended by Phaahla.

Motau was arrested on 2 August and appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court alongside 11 others for allegedly orchestrating an R8.7 million tender fraud.

READ | HPCSA boss placed on precautionary suspension over corruption allegation

He has held the position of CEO and registrar of the HPCSA since June.

A week after the initial suspension, when Phaahla was appointed, he withdrew Kubayi's decision. The withdrawal reportedly came on the back of a legal letter sent to Phaahla by Motau's representatives, according to City Press.

ALSO READ | Health minister withdraws his predecessor’s decision and lifts suspension of HPCSA head

In a statement by the HPCSA, the organisation said Motau had been put back on precautionary suspension "pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct".

The suspension came into effect on Wednesday.

News24 requested clarity from the HPCSA about the two suspensions, but was referred to the Department of Health.

The department had not responded at the time of publication.

Phaahla is expected to appoint an acting registrar and CEO to manage the operations of the HPCSA, said HPCSA president Professor Simon Nemutandani.

Nemutandani said:

The precautionary suspension of the registrar/CEO is to maintain the integrity of the council while investigations are conducted. Council will attend to this matter with the necessary caution, prudence and due diligence.

Once the investigation's findings and recommendations have been concluded, the council will consider it and make a final decision on the way forward, Nemutandani said.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.