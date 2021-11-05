1h ago

HPCSA busts ‘bogus' practitioners in Northern Cape

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
The HPCSA has uncovered two unregistered medical practitioners in the Northern Cape.
  • Two individuals, both Democratic Republic of Congo nationals, were detained on Tuesday. 
  • The HPCSA cautioned practitioners to register with it. 

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) and police recently uncovered two allegedly bogus doctors in the Northern Cape. 

HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane said their Inspectorate Office and members of Delportshoop police on Tuesday conducted an operation “aimed at eradicating unregistered practitioners at the practice of Dr MJ Amsani”.

Tsatsawane said that during the operation, Jonathan Ilunga Kilumba a Democratic Republic of Congo national, was found practising as a medical practitioner while he is not registered with the HPCSA.

“Mr Kilumba indicated that he has been working at Dr Amsani’s practice since 5 October 2020. He was arrested for [Contravention of the Health Professions Act] and detained at Delportshoop SAPS.”

In a separate inspection, they found an unlicensed individual at another practice belonging to Amsani.

ALSO READ | Bogus Gauteng doctor sentenced for issuing fake medical certificates to heavy motor vehicle drivers

Tsatsawane said Josue Katshelewa Luhanga, also a DRC national, was found practicing as a medical practitioner “whilst not registered with the HPCSA”. 

“Mr Luhanga has been working at the practice since May 2021 and he was also arrested for Contravention of the Health Professions Act and detained at Danielskuil police station.”

He said that while Amsani was actively registered with the HPCSA, they would report him to the Medical and Dental Professions Board.

“Registered healthcare practitioners are cautioned from employing unregistered healthcare practitioners or locums at their practices. They should verify the healthcare practitioner’s qualifications and registration with Council by simply using the iRegister on the HPCSA website.”

