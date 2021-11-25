1h ago

HPCSA suspends doctor for misusing investment funds from his patients for personal gain

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A doctor has been suspended by the HPCSA.
Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images
  • Medical doctor, Stephen Grieve, has been suspended for three years.
  • Grieve persuaded some of his patients and former patients to invest in a company of which he was a director when he knew that the company was in financial distress.
  • He was charged with contravening the norms and standards of his profession.

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has suspended Dr Stephen Grieve for three years after he was charged with contravening the norms and standards of his profession.

Between 2004 and 2009, Grieve persuaded his patients and family members to invest in a financially distressed company called "Bridging Solution (PTY) LTD" in which he misappropriated monies invested by his patients and family members. 

According to the HPCSA, the money invested in the company was R22 million of which R7 919 806 was from his brother William Grieve. 

"Dr Grieve raised an objection that the HPCSA lacks jurisdiction to charge him and took the matter to the high court. After the high court ruled that the HPCSA does not have jurisdiction to charge Dr Grieve, the HPCSA was granted leave to appeal the high court's decision in the Supreme Court of Appeal," HPCSA's Christopher Tsatsawane said in a statement.

The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that the conduct complained of, fell within the jurisdiction of the HPCSA in terms of Section 41(1) of the Health Professions Act.

This section stated that "a professional board shall have power to institute an inquiry into any complaint, charge or allegation of unprofessional conduct against any person registered under this Act, and, on finding such person guilty of such conduct, to impose any of the penalties prescribed in section 42 (1)". 

Tsatsawane said Grieve was charged with contravening the norms and standards of his profession, alternatively bringing the good name of his profession into disrepute by:

  • Persuading some of his patients and former patients to invest in a company of which he was a director when he knew that the company was in financial distress;
  • Transferring funds invested in his company into his private bank account; and
  • Causing financial prejudice to his patients and other persons concerned who were persuaded to deposit large sums of money into bank accounts of his company that were subsequently liquidated.

During the proceedings, the committee found Grieve guilty and he was sentenced to a three year suspension from practice.

He is not allowed to practice as a medical practitioner during the period of suspension.

"The HPCSA's fundamental objective is to always maintain a high standard of professionalism; it is also the primary guardian and custodian of morals in relation to healthcare professionals registered under the Act," added Tsatsawane.

