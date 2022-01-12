'Huge improvement': Lebogang Maile visits Tswane schools to check readiness for 2022 academic year

Schools in Gauteng started their academic year on Wednesday.

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile visited schools in Mamelodi as part of the Gauteng provincial government's efforts to assess schools' state of readiness.

Maile said he was satisfied with the schools' readiness and purpose to commence the academic year.

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile, who visited three schools in Mamelodi on Wednesday, said he was satisfied with their readiness and purpose to commence the academic year.



Maile visited Sikhanyisele Primary School, Mamelodi East pre-vocational School and Ribane Laka High School as part of the Gauteng provincial government's efforts to assess schools' state of readiness for the new academic year.

Following the visit, Maile said he was happy to find that the schools were prepared for the start of the academic year and that staff displayed a sense of direction, purpose, and commitment.

He also commended the principals, who he said played an essential role in making schools succeed. Maile further noted the positive attitude of pupils and teachers.

He said:

There is a huge improvement in terms of the attitude of the learners. Unlike before, there was hesitancy and resistance to come to school, including with the teachers.

After receiving briefings from principals, Maile also walked the school grounds and interacted with pupils. At Sikhanyisele Primary School, he handed over stationery and colouring-in books to a Grade R class. He also commented on the Grade 1s who had just started their first day, noting that some may have been anxious and disorientated, but would soon make friends and enjoy coming to school.



"Those coming for the first time are anxious and worried, but those who are older are coming back with excitement," Maile added.

He also spoke about the impact of the pandemic on schools, which highlighted the stark inequality in society. With the opening and closing of schools, most pupils who did not have access to broadband because data remained too expensive could not complete their schooling online, he said.

"This needs to be addressed as part of dealing with broader societal challenges that we are facing," Maile said.