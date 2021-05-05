10m ago

Huge storm expected to pummel Western Cape coast soon

Jenni Evans
A woman and a child run across the road, in makeshift raincoats in an informal settlement, in Langa, Cape Town.
Rodger Bosch
  • Residents of informal settlements should prepare for flooding on Wednesday when a storm hits the Western Cape coast.  
  • The storm is expected to batter the southern Cape in particular with heavy rain, high winds and waves of up to 5.5 metres.
  • The Overberg and Garden Route districts are expected to be in the storm's path and Cape Town is also expected to feel its effects.

Informal settlement residents have been warned to prepare for possible flooding when heavy rain and high winds hit the Western Cape coast on Wednesday.  

The storm is expected to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon, with wind speeds of up to 70kmph. Rain of at least 45mm is expected in the Overberg and Garden Route regions.

Waves up to 5.5m in height are expected, including in Cape Town.  

The Western Cape's Disaster Management Centre has activated safety plans.  

"These plans include emergency response, providing relief and arranging temporary shelter for affected communities if needed. All disaster centres remain on standby," Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said in a statement. 

The advice to residents was to stay indoors and avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where the water is above ankle height.  

WATCH | SA Weather Service explains dramatic storm in East London

In the meantime, people can prepare a home emergency plan that includes charging cellphones, having an evacuation plan that is communicated to family, and preparing an emergency shelter toolkit that could include candles, matches and drinking water.  

If evacuating, turn off utilities, assist the elderly and disabled, and contact emergency authorities.  

These emergency numbers can be saved: 

  • 112 is a toll-free number which can be dialled from any cellphone;
  • 107 (from a cellphone), 021 480 7700 and 080 911 4357 are for the City of Cape Town;
  • 028 425 1690 is the number for the Overberg region;
  • 022 433 8700 is for the West Coast;
  • 044 805 5071 is for the Garden Route;
  • 023 449 8000 is for the Central Karoo; and
  • 021 886 9244 / 021 887 4446 is for the Cape Winelands.

