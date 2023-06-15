Huguenot Tunnel still closed due to rockfalls and mudslides

Sanral says the Huguenot Tunnel is temporarily closed due to rockfalls and mudslides.

The agency called on motorists to consider alternative routes.

Gift of the Givers came to the assistance of affected communities.

The Huguenot Tunnel in the Western Cape remains closed to traffic due to adverse weather conditions, which resulted in mudslides and rockfalls.



The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said heavy overnight storms resulted in rockfalls and mudslides near the Eastern Truck Check Station, blocking the N1 direction of Cape Town.



"All vehicles from the Worcester side are being diverted to alternative routes. Du Toitskloof Pass is also affected by mudslides, and provincial traffic is on hand to divert traffic."

Sanral's project manager, Mike Vinello-Lippert, said:

All emergency services have been activated to clear the road in order to reopen the tunnel to all vehicle classes. We appeal for patience and vigilance during these adverse weather conditions, with strict adherence to speed restrictions.

Vinello-Lippert said the N1 at De Wet, just after Worcester, in the direction of De Doorns, had been closed for all traffic in both directions. The closure was in place with directional signage at the R43, from where provincial traffic was diverting traffic via Ceres.

Vinello-Lippert urged motorists to check that their routes were open to traffic. They should also allow additional travelling time due to the current adverse weather conditions, which may affect several alternative routes.



Meanwhile, aid organisation Gift of the Givers said it was assisting communities along the N1, N2 and N7.

WATCH | The flooding 'was insane': Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Cape Town

It said its teams were in various townships, including Gugulethu, KTC, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Langa, Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain, Grabouw, Chatsworth, Atlantis and Strand.

The organisation's founder, Imtiaaz Sooliman, said it had donated plastic overalls supplied by the Life Hospital Group, warm meals and blankets.

He added: "We have procured 1 400 blankets this evening in Cape Town, while supplies from our Johannesburg facility are en route. Blankets, mattresses, non-perishable food, hygiene items, sanitary pads, diapers and bottled water will be deeply appreciated. School uniforms, stationery and food parcels will have to follow."



