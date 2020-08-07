51m ago

add bookmark

Human head in septic tank: Two Benoni brothers arrested after gruesome find

Riaan Grobler
One of the firearms police confiscated in the Putfontein area.
One of the firearms police confiscated in the Putfontein area.
SAPS
  • Police are investigating a link between two murders in Putfontein near Benoni after finding a human head in a septic tank. 
  • Illegal firearms and ammunition were also found in separate stings in the area, while three men were arrested. 
  • The men could possibly be linked to the murder of a man whose badly burnt body was found in May. 

 

Gauteng police are piecing together a possible link between two murders in Putfontein, Benoni, following the discovery of a human head in a septic tank on a smallholding in the area. Two brothers and a third man have been arrested and 19 firearms have been confiscated at several locations in the area this week. 

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, police opened an inquest docket in May this year after discovering a badly burnt body of an unknown man in Putfontein.

At the same time, a family reported a missing person at the police station and, working closely with the family, officers were able to confirm that the body was that of the missing person, with evidence of a gunshot wound. A murder case was then registered for further investigation.

Subsequent investigations led police to the deceased's landlord and revealed that the landlord could possibly be linked to the murder of a man who was allegedly decapitated, and the head then dumped into a septic tank on another smallholding in Putfontein in June last year.

On Sunday, police went to the landlord's property and found one illegal firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition, for which he was arrested.

On Tuesday, police followed more leads and found five illegal firearms and ammunition at another location in Benoni. A suspect is yet to be arrested.

Human head found in septic tank - brothers arrested

On the same day, police went to another smallholding in Putfontein and searched the property.

"Six more firearms and ammunition were found, one of which was illegal; while a further search led police to a septic tank in which a human head was found," Peters said. 

A murder case was opened and is under investigation, and the two suspects - who are brothers - were arrested for murder and for possession of illegal firearm and ammunition.

The siblings appeared in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Thursday. They were denied bail and the case was remanded to 13 August.

"Further investigations on Wednesday led police to three other addresses where [they] found more illegal firearms and ammunition, bringing to total 10 recovered illegal firearms of different calibres, including rifles.

"To this end, police are working closely with the prosecuting authorities toward a possible centralisation of the cases as there is reason to believe that all arrested suspects may be implicated in both murders. At the same time, the possibility of the suspects being linked to more crimes cannot be ruled out pending the outcome of the ballistic tests," Peters said.

Related Links
Another motorist shot dead at notorious Putfontein off-ramp near Benoni
Breakthrough arrests for 2019 murder of couple who ran out of fuel in Benoni
7 burnt bodies found dumped next to N12 near Benoni
Read more on:
policegautengcrime
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 5 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you know what your baby's name means?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, we just chose one we loved
44% - 258 votes
Yes, we researched the meaning carefully
41% - 242 votes
Yes, it's a traditional family name
14% - 84 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul 2020

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.59
(-1.05)
ZAR/GBP
23.03
(-0.60)
ZAR/EUR
20.80
(-0.51)
ZAR/AUD
12.68
(-0.61)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.87)
Gold
2058.77
(-0.49)
Silver
28.16
(-5.35)
Platinum
972.00
(-2.65)
Brent Crude
45.10
(-0.18)
Palladium
2165.01
(-2.29)
All Share
57041.36
(-1.07)
Top 40
52709.39
(-1.20)
Financial 15
9982.82
(+0.95)
Industrial 25
74404.86
(-2.33)
Resource 10
59809.12
(-0.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo