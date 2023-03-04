40m ago

Human Rights commission suspends acting CEO pending probe into alleged racial remarks

Zandile Khumalo
Chantal Kisoon.
  • The acting CEO of the SA Human Rights Commission, Chantal Kisoon has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations against her.
  • She is accused of allegedly referring to senior managers at the commission as "black babies" during an operational planning meeting.
  • Chief Financial Officer Lordina Lynn is acting as CEO in the interim.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has suspended its acting CEO, Chantal Kisoon, pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations that she made racial remarks at fellow staff members.

News24 previously reported that Kisoon allegedly referred to senior managers at the commission as "black babies" during an operational planning meeting on 23 February.

Despite the EFF's call to have Kisoon removed immediately, she had still remained in her position. 

In a statement, the SAHRC said that commissioners met and consulted with both the senior managers and Kisoon, "to acquaint themselves better with the facts and the context in which the alleged offensive conduct took place."

"Noting the egregious nature of the allegation against the Acting CEO, Commissioners resolved to immediately initiate an investigation into the incident, to be conducted by an independent person who will report back to the Commissioners with findings and recommendations," it said.

"The process of drafting the terms of reference for appointing such an independent person have started and it is expected that the person will be appointed soon. Commissioners have resolved to place the Acting CEO on precautionary suspension in terms of the rules of the Commission, pending the investigation."


The commissioners appointed acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Lorinda Lynn to act as CEO in the interim. Someone will be appointed to act as CFO.

City Press reported that the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers had called for an investigation into the matter and for Kisoon's suspension, pending the probe.

The union was quoted as saying it was "highly disturbed that a high-ranking official, an acting CEO not least, of an institution whose mandate is the protection of human rights and dignity, holds these views about black people". 

The SAHRC said it had tirelessly fought against racism and would continue to do so even within its own ranks.

"The Commission will continue to exercise its mandate of protecting, promoting and monitoring human rights without fear, favour or prejudice, and serving the public and their interest to the best of its ability."


