Human rights commission to begin hearings into July civil unrest

On Monday, the South African Human Rights Commission will begin hearings into the July unrest, which left over 300 dead and billions of rands in damages.

The commission will be looking into the causes of the unrest and the alleged racially motivated attacks.

The hearings are expected to run until 3 December.

The commission said that it would be, among other things, looking into the causes of the unrest, the alleged racially motivated attacks and killings following the unrest, and the lapses in the security cluster.

"Considering the extent to which human rights were impacted during the events that occurred between 8 and 19 July 2021 in the provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the commission will, in the exercise of its constitutional and statutory mandate, host the National Investigative Hearing into the July 2021 unrest, the causes of the unrest, as well as the impact of the unrest on human rights," said the commission.

The near two-week-long civil unrest, which was concentrated in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, left over 300 dead and caused billions of rands in infrastructure damages.

The commission said:

The unrest has indeed deepened unemployment, poverty and rampant socio-economic inequality within South Africa. The unrest accordingly exacerbated, amongst other things, inequality between certain communities, unemployment levels, poverty, hunger, and food insecurity.

"Also, of concern to the Commission, are reports that as many communities took to the streets to protect their neighbourhoods and businesses, allegations surfaced of the excessive use of force, racial profiling, assaults, arson, and killings in some places," it added.

Since July, there have been reports and wide speculation that the unrest was an orchestrated and planned attack.

"It has been suggested that the unrest was orchestrated, that there was a high degree of organisation and instigation that led to the unrest and that the authorities ought to have known and adequately prepared to secure the various towns and cities affected."

The hearings are set to start on Monday, until 3 December 2021 and will be streamed online.

