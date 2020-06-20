26m ago

add bookmark

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation dept lays criminal charges against former board CEOs

Riaan Grobler
Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Picture: Phill Magakoe / Gallo Images
Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Picture: Phill Magakoe / Gallo Images
  • The Department of Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation has laid criminal charges against the former CEOs of Lepelle and Amatola Water Boards.
  • The department said it was working closely with law enforcement agencies and had a very strong team of lawyers. 
  • It said it wouldn't allow individuals to use institutions of government as fiefdom of corruption and embezzlement.

The Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation has laid criminal charges against the former CEOs of Lepelle and Amatola Water Boards.

Yonela Diko, department spokesperson, said it is satisfied that, even though the forensic investigations took longer than expected, they were thorough, detailed, and extensive.

"The department is working very closely with law enforcement agencies and has a very strong team of lawyers to deal with all the various aspects of the cases before it.

"As it has been previously indicated, the department has appointed advocate Terry Motau and has now also taken the services of Prof Dario Milo and advocate Barry Roux to strengthen the legal team. Milo and Roux were very keen to join the work of fixing the various state entities within the department," Diko said. 

"The department has taken a decision that it will not allow people who are employed and paid by the state to go rogue and undermine the authority of the state. The department won't allow individuals to use institutions of government as fiefdom of corruption and embezzlement."

'This is just the beginning'

Diko said people who work in public administration, including all state institutions, are expected to abide by certain rules and regulations and are expected to have a certain level of professional ethics.

"The Minister [Lindiwe Sisulu] has been passionate about fighting corruption throughout her time as the member of the executive. In this particular case, she made a public commitment in Parliament upon assumption of this responsibility, and has been progressively dealing with all aspects of corruption in the department," Diko said. 

She said the department was proud of its work in rooting out corruption and promised the people of South Africa that it would stay on course until that is done.

"This is just the beginning," Diko added.

Related Links
Sisulu appoints Terry Motau to lead team reviewing corruption in water and sanitation dept
Minister and chief executive both exposed by cover-up for union kingmaker
Lindiwe Sisulu appoints 'conflicted' firm to run investigation of water board
Read more on:
water and sanitationhuman settlementsinvestigationscorruptioncrime
Lottery
2 scoop R149k in the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 590 votes
No
67% - 5032 votes
It needs to do more
25% - 1881 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

2h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.29
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.22)
Gold
1741.92
(+0.09)
Silver
17.59
(+0.03)
Platinum
807.00
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
41.85
(+1.62)
Palladium
1904.52
(+0.60)
All Share
54224.40
(+0.53)
Top 40
49812.34
(+0.45)
Financial 15
10552.73
(+0.58)
Industrial 25
75183.31
(-0.14)
Resource 10
49656.29
(+1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo