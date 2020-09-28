1h ago

Human trafficking accused appear in court

Jenni Evans
The Hawks arrested four people on charges of human trafficking.
The Hawks arrested four people on charges of human trafficking.
PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24
  • Three people appeared in the Kuruman Magistrate's Court on human trafficking charges.  
  • They were arrested during a raid at a business that allegedly offered sex services.  
  • The three will remain in custody and will appear again on 6 October, while others arrested in Rustenburg will appear on Tuesday.  

Three people appeared in the Kuruman Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of human trafficking.  

Chikwuma Emmanuel Ibekwe, 37, Emmanuel Ikechkwu Okafor, 28, and Ifeanhi Michel Udechi, 30, were among those arrested during raids in the North West and Northern Cape on Sunday. 

Eleven people, thought to be victims of human trafficking, were rescued at overnight accommodation establishments.   

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the women had been lured with promises of employment and were used as sex workers. 

READ| Human trafficking ring: Hawks rescue 'sex slaves', arrest five in swoop on three properties

The three who appeared in Kuruman will return to court on 6 October, while those arrested in Rustenburg will appear on Tuesday.  

The seven people who were rescued in Kuruman were from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and South Africa. 

Four South African women were also rescued during the raid in Rustenburg, the North West.

The Hawks said the establishments were also closed down. 

