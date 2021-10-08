Human trafficking, child pornography and rape case against well-known advocate postponed

A well-known advocate and acting judge and a co-accused are facing multiple charges relating to rape, sexual assault, human trafficking, and child pornography.

Their case was postponed on Friday as a legal representative for accused one could not appear in court.

The pair are facing 34 charges.

The human trafficking, child pornography and rape case against a well-known advocate who has acted as a High Court judge has been postponed to December.

The 63-year-old man and his 53-year-old co-accused, who cannot be named in terms of the Sexual Offences Act until they have pleaded to the charges, appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

The court heard that the advocate's co-accused's legal representative could not appear in court, so the matter had to be postponed.

It was expected that pre-trial proceedings would take place on Friday before a date for trial could be arranged.

The matter was then postponed to 3 December.

News24 previously reported that the advocate and his co-accused are accused of targeting minor boys on social media platforms, including Facebook and Grindr, a dating app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people.

They allegedly solicited child pornography in the form of images and videos for which the boys were paid.

It is also alleged that the accused facilitated arrangements for the victims to travel to Johannesburg, where the boys were allegedly raped by the accused.

The court heard:

[The advocate] made travel arrangements to move the children from accused one's place of residence to his home, where the children would engage in sexual acts with him, his friends and thereafter be paid.

It is further alleged that the advocate forced the victims to have intercourse with an unknown person while he and the co-accused watched and masturbated.



"... [the advocate] unlawfully and intentionally compelled [unknown person] to have sexual intercourse with [name of victim], a 16-year-old male, by inserting his penis into [name of victim's] anus whilst [the advocate] and masturbated himself, without the consent of the victim," said the indictment.

Three teenage boys aged between 15 and 16 were identified in the indictment as victims.

Charges

According to the indictment, the pair face 34 charges between them, including:

Three counts of unlawful possession of child pornography;

Five counts of unlawfully creating child pornography;

Two counts of unlawfully importing or producing child pornography;

Human trafficking;

Benefitting from the service of a child victim of trafficking;

Three counts of facilitating trafficking in persons;

Two counts of involvement in offences under the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act;

Conspiracy to commit offences under the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act;

Two counts of rape;

Two counts of sexual assault;

Compelled rape;

Compelled sexual assault;

Four counts of sexual exploitation;

Two counts of sexual grooming;

Three counts of using a minor for child pornography; and

Benefitting from child pornography





News24 also reported that on 9 July, the advocate, who is a senior counsel, was released on R20 000 bail, while his co-accused was released on R6 000 bail.

The matter was then postponed to August for further investigation, which included the analysis of the cellphones and computers of the accused.

In August, the matter was transferred to the High Court.

According to the indictment, the pair was arrested after one of the child victims came forward to the police.

Police began their investigations with the assistance of the US Homeland Security department.

It is understood that law enforcement authorities were investigating accused one and that through their investigations, the advocate was linked to the matter.

News24 contacted the advocate, who said he would not be commenting on the matter, except that he denied the charges against him.





We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.



