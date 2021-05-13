1h ago

add bookmark

Human trafficking trial: 'No one forced you to work at the factory' - defence tells witness

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chinese nationals arrested for alleged human trafficking and violation of labour laws.
Chinese nationals arrested for alleged human trafficking and violation of labour laws.
Supplied
  • Seven Chinese nationals are currently on trial in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.
  • The seven face charges of human trafficking, kidnapping and violation of labour laws.
  • They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

The lawyer representing seven Chinese nationals, accused of human trafficking, told a witness his clients will deny they kept him at their Johannesburg factory against his will.

"The accused will also deny that they exploited you," advocate Jannie Kruger, for the accused, told State witness Matola Ndika.

Ndika was testifying against Kevin Tsao, Dai Junying, Chen Hui, Qin Li, Jiaqing Zhou, Ma Biao and Zhang Zhilian in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday. 

The accused face 160 charges, including human trafficking, kidnapping and the violation of labour laws. 

READ | Human trafficking trial: 'You are in the country illegally' - defence tells witness

They pleaded not guilty to all charges on 26 April, News24 previously reported.

During cross-examination, Kruger told Ndika that no one forced him to work at the accused's factory, called Beautiful City Pty Ltd, in Village Deep, Johannesburg.

Kruger also said Ndika went to the factory, "out of [his] own accord, no one forced [him] to be there and work for the Chinese".

But Ndika said he thought he was going to be "comfortable" in his work.

Kruger asked Ndika why he denied being assaulted in a statement to the police, but was now alleging that he was assaulted.

Ndika replied that he "knew he would have an opportunity to [come to court] and explain [his statement]".

Accused

On Wednesday, Ndika told the court that he was assaulted and called a "mother f-----" by some of the accused - something which, he said, "was painful" to experience.

"Life was so difficult," he said. 

The accused were arrested on 12 November 2019 following an operation by the Department of Employment and Labour's inspection and enforcement services branch in Gauteng, the police, the Department of Home Affairs and the Hawks, News24 previously reported.

The accused were allegedly trafficking undocumented immigrants into South Africa and subjected them to forced labour from April 2017 until 2019.

Ninety-one Malawian nationals, including children, were allegedly found in the factory.

The trial will resume on 7 June.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcourts
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 6211 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 5689 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 662 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

15h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.13
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.86
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,826.93
+0.6%
Silver
27.13
+0.5%
Palladium
2,863.39
+0.1%
Platinum
1,211.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
69.32
+1.1%
Top 40
60,211
-2.1%
All Share
66,169
-1.9%
Resource 10
69,474
-3.1%
Industrial 25
82,513
-1.5%
Financial 15
12,499
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo