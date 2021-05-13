Human trafficking trial: 'No one forced you to work at the factory' - defence tells witness

Seven Chinese nationals are currently on trial in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The seven face charges of human trafficking, kidnapping and violation of labour laws.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The lawyer representing seven Chinese nationals, accused of human trafficking, told a witness his clients will deny they kept him at their Johannesburg factory against his will.



"The accused will also deny that they exploited you," advocate Jannie Kruger, for the accused, told State witness Matola Ndika.

Ndika was testifying against Kevin Tsao, Dai Junying, Chen Hui, Qin Li, Jiaqing Zhou, Ma Biao and Zhang Zhilian in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The accused face 160 charges, including human trafficking, kidnapping and the violation of labour laws.



READ | Human trafficking trial: 'You are in the country illegally' - defence tells witness

They pleaded not guilty to all charges on 26 April, News24 previously reported.

During cross-examination, Kruger told Ndika that no one forced him to work at the accused's factory, called Beautiful City Pty Ltd, in Village Deep, Johannesburg.

Kruger also said Ndika went to the factory, "out of [his] own accord, no one forced [him] to be there and work for the Chinese".

But Ndika said he thought he was going to be "comfortable" in his work.

Kruger asked Ndika why he denied being assaulted in a statement to the police, but was now alleging that he was assaulted.

Ndika replied that he "knew he would have an opportunity to [come to court] and explain [his statement]".

Accused

On Wednesday, Ndika told the court that he was assaulted and called a "mother f-----" by some of the accused - something which, he said, "was painful" to experience.

"Life was so difficult," he said.

The accused were arrested on 12 November 2019 following an operation by the Department of Employment and Labour's inspection and enforcement services branch in Gauteng, the police, the Department of Home Affairs and the Hawks, News24 previously reported.

The accused were allegedly trafficking undocumented immigrants into South Africa and subjected them to forced labour from April 2017 until 2019.

Ninety-one Malawian nationals, including children, were allegedly found in the factory.

The trial will resume on 7 June.