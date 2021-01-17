'Humble, loyal, dedicated' - KZN Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli's death a result of Covid-19 complications

KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli died on Saturday afternoon.

He passed away from Covid-19-related complications at a Durban hospital.

Ntuli has been described as leader who was involved in the fight against Covid-19.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli has died of Covid-19-related complications.

Ntuli passed away on Saturday afternoon at a Durban hospital, Premier Sihle Zikalala announced.

"Affectionately known by his clan name 'Mphemba', he was appointed to the position of MEC in September 2019. Throughout his life in politics, he has been a humble, loyal, dedicated, hard-working and exemplary servant of the people of KwaZulu-Natal," said Zikalala.

Ntuli was described as "a team player, who always led from the front".

Zikalala said:

He was often at the coalface of this epic battle from the time the first case was confirmed in March 2020. He led many campaigns against the virus as chair of the Justice and Crime Prevention Cluster with the Provincial Command Council.

Ntuli cut his political teeth working in the ANC underground structures and was a liberation fighter. He served as a National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) shop steward, and for more than 15 years as the chairperson of the ANC in the Musa Dladla Region.

"He has consistently displayed exceptional leadership and wisdom. His charm and charisma enabled him to tackle the most challenging aspect of his portfolio. He criss-crossed the province, ensuring that people adhere to the Covid-19 protocols," the premier said.

"We are very saddened by his demise and wish to convey our sincerest condolences to his family, and to the rest of the provincial executive."