'Humble patriot' Ebrahim remembered for kindness and 'sacrifices' for SA

Former Dirco deputy minister Ebrahim Ebrahim died on Monday following a long illness.

He has been lauded for his contributions to the struggle for liberation, through his imprisonment on Robben Island, and surviving torture.

Ebrahim has been remembered as a kind and humble man.

Former deputy minister of international relations and cooperative affairs (Dirco) Ebrahim Ebrahim has been remembered as a humble and kind man who made great sacrifices.

Ebrahim (84) died on Monday following a long illness.

His life was long and scattered with a rich political history that many said contributed to his legacy.

READ | Former deputy minister Ebrahim Ebrahim dies aged 84

He first joined the liberation movement in the 1950s and later went on to join the ANC's uMkhonto we Sizwe military wing.

During these years, Ebi, as he was affectionately known, was subjected to torture and faced two prison sentences on Robben Island. His first detention was in 1963, and he was released in 1979.

He was later arrested in 1986 in eSwatini and subsequently detained in South Africa, where he was tortured and sentenced to a 20-year prison term. He was released in 1991.

Phumla Williams, director-general at GCIS, said Ebrahim was a mentor to her as they formed a close bond while she served under his leadership in eSwatini on behalf of the ANC.

Ebrahim was at that time tasked with heading the ANC political affairs unit and would compile briefs from political activities in South Africa, which were sent to Lusaka, Zambia.

"Comrade Ebi was the political representative of the ANC in Swaziland when I went there to start working from 1983. Even before I had my own place, I stayed with him in his own underground house.

"He was such a good cook, apart from the fact that he was my boss. The mentorship he gave me was not one where he allowed me to drown. He gave me a political view and would never impose his views. I learned how to understand the political dynamics of the ANC from Comrade Ebi," Williams told News24.

Lisa Hnatowicz

The ANC said on Tuesday that Ebrahim's death deeply saddened the organisation.

He served as an ANC national executive member from 1991 until 2017.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to Ebrahim's legacy during the Codesa years where the country was piecing together a democratic framework.

"During the Codesa (Convention for a Democratic South Africa) negotiations, as part of the ANC organising department, comrade Ebrahim was tasked by the ANC to establish the Patriotic Front, which consisted of over 93 organisations. The Patriotic Front brought together political, religious, community, cultural, and civic organisations.

Mabe said:

Comrade Ebi was a longstanding member of the ANC, a patriot who served his country in different capacities with humility, dedication, and distinction.

The ANC caucus in Parliament remembered Ebrahim for his mentorship of young activists.

"Comrade Ebi was committed to the liberation movement and the ANC, he was a great teacher and mentor to many young activists within the liberation movement, and his leadership and dedication to doing what is right remain inspirational," the caucus said.

Kind and humble

Dr Ismail Vadi, a board member for the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, said Ebrahim would be remembered for his humility.

"I think Ebrahim Ebrahim has an amazing legacy in the liberation struggle. He has made significant sacrifices, having served two terms at Robben Island. In terms of his contribution, what stands out is his humility and humbleness. He was down to earth and very simple and kind and loving person," Vadi said.

The ANC's alliance partner, the SACP, said Ebrahim's death was an opportunity for the ANC to renew itself in his honour. It said the process should be clear and not focused on "moralistic issues".

Ebrahim served as a Member of Parliament from 1994. This was in addition to his roles as a chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee and deputy minister of Dirco from 2009 to 2014.

He is survived by his wife, Shannon Ebrahim, and children.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.