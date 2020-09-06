Hundreds homeless after fire rips through Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay

Hundreds were displaced following a fire at Imizamo Yethu.

Hout Bay's ward councillor estimates that 800 people have been affected.

The fire has been extinguished - with no reported fatalities or injuries.

A fire in Imizamo Yethu destroyed approximately 200 structures, which will affect approximately 800 people, authorities have said.

"I can thankfully report that, according to the Fire Department, who have been on scene since last night, there are no injuries nor fatalities known nor reported, and they have also received no patients seeking assistance due to fire," Hout Bay's ward councillor, Roberto Miguel Quintas, said in a statement in Sunday.

This comes after the City's Fire and Rescue Service responded just after 02:00 to informal structures ablaze in Molokoane Street.

"Hout Bay firefighters responded, but called upon more resources as the swirling wind was creating havoc. Firefighters from 14 different fire stations, with a total of 20 firefighting appliances and approximately 80 staff members, battled the blaze," City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

The fire was subsequently extinguished at 11:48 on Sunday and one firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation.

Homeless

Hundreds have been left homeless and, as a result, 15 staff members of the Informal Settlements Management have been deployed to the area.

"Disaster Risk Management (DRM) has already engaged Sassa and is still awaiting their response.

"DRM has also begun approaching corporate sponsors to assist with necessary items.

"I am grateful for the speedy response by services, and more so that it appears that no one has suffered injury nor especially loss of life," Quintas added.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, firefighters responded to an informal structure alight in Ceba Street, Makhaza, at 10:22.

"Three people escaped the fire and three bodies were found burnt beyond recognition. The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service," Carelse said.