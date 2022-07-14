Hunt on for three men who gunned down Free State woman in her car as she arrived home

Three men involved in the murder of a woman are being sought by the police.

A 47-year-old woman was shot dead by three men who had allegedly waited for her at the gate to her flat in the Free State.

The three men are still at large since the shooting on Tuesday around 19:00 in Tempest Road in Dagbreek, Welkom.

According to Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Sinah Mpakane, allegations are that the woman had driven home to her flat where she was accosted by the three men who were waiting for her at the gate.

"One of the suspects allegedly blocked the gate and the other two followed her inside the courtyard, where they cornered her while inside her vehicle," said Mpakane.



She added:

The vehicle’s window was smashed and she was instructed to hand over cash, when she allegedly reversed the vehicle away from the suspects, the suspects fired shots at her.

Mpakane said the woman was fatally wounded, and the gunmen had fled on foot.

She said another resident who stayed in the same block of flats, and who was returning home, had noticed the woman in the car covered in blood, and had called the police.

When emergency service personnel were summoned to the scene, Mpakane said the woman had already succumbed to her injuries.

Nothing was taken from the woman and a case of attempted robbery and murder is being investigated.



