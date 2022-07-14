1h ago

add bookmark

Hunt on for three men who gunned down Free State woman in her car as she arrived home

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman was shot dead.
A woman was shot dead.
Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
  • Three men involved in the murder of a woman are being sought by the police. 
  • The 47-year-old woman was shot and killed by men who were waiting for her at the gate at her home in the Free State.
  • The gunmen are still at large.

A 47-year-old woman was shot dead by three men who had allegedly waited for her at the gate to her flat in the Free State. 

The three men are still at large since the shooting on Tuesday around 19:00 in Tempest Road in Dagbreek, Welkom.

According to Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Sinah Mpakane, allegations are that the woman had driven home to her flat where she was accosted by the three men who were waiting for her at the gate.

READ | 130 AK-47 spent cartridges collected at Soweto tavern, Cele says

"One of the suspects allegedly blocked the gate and the other two followed her inside the courtyard, where they cornered her while inside her vehicle," said Mpakane. 

She added: 

The vehicle’s window was smashed and she was instructed to hand over cash, when she allegedly reversed the vehicle away from the suspects, the suspects fired shots at her.

Mpakane said the woman was fatally wounded, and the gunmen had fled on foot.

She said another resident who stayed in the same block of flats, and who was returning home, had noticed the woman in the car covered in blood, and had called the police.

When emergency service personnel were summoned to the scene, Mpakane said the woman had already succumbed to her injuries.

Nothing was taken from the woman and a case of attempted robbery and murder is being investigated.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteincrime and courts
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
17% - 952 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
66% - 3700 votes
SA was never ready
18% - 996 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.22
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
20.38
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.23
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,704.90
-1.8%
Silver
18.37
-4.4%
Palladium
1,903.50
-4.1%
Platinum
848.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
99.57
+0.1%
Top 40
58,639
-2.3%
All Share
64,713
-2.2%
Resource 10
57,451
-5.7%
Industrial 25
80,921
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,367
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo