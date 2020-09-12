1h ago

Hunt still on for biker who gunned down man at Gordon's Bay beachfront eatery

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A general view of Tallas Tavern where a man was killed in point-blank head shot while sitting at a beachside restaurant in Gordons Bay.
A general view of Tallas Tavern where a man was killed in point-blank head shot while sitting at a beachside restaurant in Gordons Bay.
Shaun Roy, Gallo Images
  • No one has been arrested yet for a brazen daylight hit on a man at a beachside restaurant in Gordon's Bay.
  • The 40-year-old victim was not the owner or a staff member at the restaurant.
  • A report suggested the victim had close ties to a murdered security boss.

The police have yet to track down and arrest a man on a motorbike who gunned down a 40-year-old man in broad daylight at a beachside restaurant in Gordon's Bay, Cape Town.

CCTV footage of the incident, which is circulating on social media, shows the man enjoying the outdoor area of Talla's Tavern on Beach Road, before a man gets off his motorbike and strides across the road towards him.

With his bike helmet still on, he appears to pull out a gun with his right hand and the seated man is seen dropping to the floor a few seconds later. The shooter then returns to his bike, walking in front of a moving car on the road, which slows down for him.

When News24 phoned restaurant, an employee - who did want to be identified - confirmed the murdered man was not the restaurant's owner or a staff member.

The person said they could not divulge further information as the case was still under investigation.

READ | Man killed in hit at Gordon's Bay beach eatery

The 40-year-old man was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the suspect fled the scene on a motorbike, adding no arrests have been made yet.

Netwerk24 identified the victim as Stefan Venter, reporting he apparently had close ties to murdered security boss Tim Lotter and another Cape Town businessman with ties to the bouncer and security world. 

It reported Venter was shot twice in the head.

News24 previously reported Lotter, 47, was shot dead in his bakkie in Goodwood on 5 January this year.

According to the Cape Argus, Lotter's murder was said to be linked to an underworld battle for control over nightclub security as well as the prostitution and drug trade.

