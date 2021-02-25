Hunter who posted pics with dead giraffe and its heart: 'Ban her from Facebook', petition urges

A petition has been started to have a Limpopo woman banned from Facebook, after she posed with a giraffe's heart.

The woman was gifted the giraffe hunt as a Valentine's Day present from her husband.

The posts have reportedly made international headlines in the UK, US and Canada.

A Limpopo woman who can be seen posing with the heart of a giraffe in a photo posted to Facebook has been making international headlines.

Marelize van der Merwe, 32, posed in photos with the dead giraffe and its heart, saying hunting the animal was a Valentine's Day gift from her husband, according to Netwerk24.

However, concerned people across the world have begun a petition to have Van der Merwe banned from Facebook. The petition states that Van der Merwe has around 97 700 followers on the social media platform.

READ | Creecy wants courts to clear red tape over Western Cape fishing licenses

"On her 'Public figure' page, this monster shares images of the endangered species she massacres. Amongst them are giraffes, elephants and leopards. She also shares imagery and videos of herself covered in blood...", the petition said.

"Why does Facebook, a supposed site with family values, allow this? Instead, they should do the decent thing: Ban her."

The petition has been signed by over 18 200 people.

Newspapers in the UK, US and Canada have reportedly given coverage to the hunter's posts.

Van der Merwe has reportedly brushed off the petition on her Facebook page, saying while the world wrote headlines over the kill, she would take a break to enjoy a beer.

She told Netwerk24 that she did not care about the feelings of those who launched the petition. She added that hunting paid well and that there was proof that it was sustainable.