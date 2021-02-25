1h ago

add bookmark

Hunter who posted pics with dead giraffe and its heart: 'Ban her from Facebook', petition urges

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Limpopo woman who posed in a Facebook photo with the heart of a giraffe, has been making international headlines.
A Limpopo woman who posed in a Facebook photo with the heart of a giraffe, has been making international headlines.
Facebook
  • A petition has been started to have a Limpopo woman banned from Facebook, after she posed with a giraffe's heart.
  • The woman was gifted the giraffe hunt as a Valentine's Day present from her husband.
  • The posts have reportedly made international headlines in the UK, US and Canada.

A Limpopo woman who can be seen posing with the heart of a giraffe in a photo posted to Facebook has been making international headlines.

Marelize van der Merwe, 32, posed in photos with the dead giraffe and its heart, saying hunting the animal was a Valentine's Day gift from her husband, according to Netwerk24.

However, concerned people across the world have begun a petition to have Van der Merwe banned from Facebook. The petition states that Van der Merwe has around 97 700 followers on the social media platform.

READ | Creecy wants courts to clear red tape over Western Cape fishing licenses

"On her 'Public figure' page, this monster shares images of the endangered species she massacres. Amongst them are giraffes, elephants and leopards. She also shares imagery and videos of herself covered in blood...", the petition said.

"Why does Facebook, a supposed site with family values, allow this? Instead, they should do the decent thing: Ban her."

The petition has been signed by over 18 200 people.

Newspapers in the UK, US and Canada have reportedly given coverage to the hunter's posts.

Van der Merwe has reportedly brushed off the petition on her Facebook page, saying while the world wrote headlines over the kill, she would take a break to enjoy a beer.

She told Netwerk24 that she did not care about the feelings of those who launched the petition. She added that hunting paid well and that there was proof that it was sustainable.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopogreen
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 2062 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
27% - 1542 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2095 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.76
(-1.93)
ZAR/GBP
20.87
(-1.81)
ZAR/EUR
18.03
(-2.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(-1.85)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-1.69)
Gold
1779.83
(-1.29)
Silver
27.70
(-0.76)
Platinum
1246.63
(-0.97)
Brent Crude
66.41
(+2.64)
Palladium
2463.04
(+1.34)
All Share
67299.41
(+1.66)
Top 40
61891.34
(+1.88)
Financial 15
12289.81
(-0.53)
Industrial 25
86548.18
(-0.00)
Resource 10
70221.12
(+5.22)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo