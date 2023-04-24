Hunting for birds ends in tragedy after Limpopo man 'accidentally' shoots 7-month-old son dead

A Limpopo man was arrested for murder after he went hunting for birds in Maololo, Ga-Mashabela village, and allegedly shot his seven-month-old son dead in the process.

The pellet rifle he used has been confiscated.

The 36-year-old man was arrested at his home in Maololo, which falls under the Masemola policing area, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said police were summoned after the baby was rushed to a clinic for treatment. But he was certified dead on arrival, after suffering a gunshot wound to his chest.

"Both parents were interviewed, and it was revealed that the child's father was hunting for birds with a pellet rifle next to their home when the child was accidentally shot," Ledwaba added.

"The suspect was arrested and charged with murder, and police have confiscated the pellet rifle."

An investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is under way.



Acting provincial police commissioner, Major General Jan Scheepers, urged citizens to "practise safety at all times when handling these types of weapons".

The man is expected to appear in the Nebo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.



