Husband accused of wife's murder, hiding body under bathtub wants to be released on bail

Alleged wife killer Yibanathi McGyver Ndema has reconsidered his decision to abandon bail.

He stands accused of murdering Noluvuyo Nonkwelo-Ndema in July 2019 before burying her body underneath a bathtub.

His court appearance on Tuesday comes a day after missing Gqeberha woman Vicki Terblanche’s boyfriend Reinhardt Leach, 32, appeared alongside 24-year-old Dylan Cullis in court for her murder.

On Tuesday, Ndema told the Butterworth Magistrate's Court that he would like to be released, after abandoning bail on 10 September.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced on Tuesday that the court would hear Ndema's formal bail application on 5 November.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali did not mention why Ndema reconsidered his decision on bail.

Noluvuyo Nonkwelo-Ndema's body was found on Monday, 30 August, buried under her bathtub more than two years after her husband, reported her missing to the police.

Ndema, 43, was arrested the same day her body was found, and appeared in court on Wednesday on charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Nonkwelo-Ndema worked as an HIV/Aids caregiver at the Dutywa Health Care Centre and her funeral was held on Saturday after her remains were positively identified as being hers in a pathology report.

Ndema's court appearance, comes a day after Gqeberha woman Vicki Terblanche's boyfriend Reinhardt Leach, 32, appeared alongside 24-year-old Dylan Cullis at the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court for her murder.

Her body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes at the weekend.

Leach and Cullis were due to appear at the same court on Wednesday for a bail application.

Terblanche's body was found three days after the body of 16-year-old pregnant Cynthia Williams was also found buried in the backyard of her fiancé's house in Bauhinia Crescent in Thomas Gamble in Kariega's Kamesh area.

The police said the teenager was allegedly stabbed on 11 October by her 19-year-old boyfriend.

The suspect, Kyle Barnes, was held by police on a charge of murder and was also expected to apply for bail this week.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso expressed her shock and sadness over the murders.

Kupiso said it was appalling to note that these women had met their fate in such a vile and despicable manner at the hands of those they loved and trusted.

Kupiso said:

The gruesome violence meted out against women is intolerable and we, as the SAPS will do everything in our power to ensure that justice is served on the vulnerable. Although incessant efforts are made to deal with the scourge of Gender Based Violence, it continues to be a profound and widespread problem.

Stand as One movement chairperson and head of the Department of Philosophy at the University of Fort Hare, Professor Rianna Oelofsen, previously told News24 that toxic masculinity was the root cause for femicide and violence against women.

Oelofsen said to reverse this problem of men killing women, the government and society should start by focusing on boys so that they can unlearn toxic masculinity.

She previously said: "We need to start with our boys in terms of educating and raising our children. We need to make sure that boys can deal with anger in a way which doesn't mean that they use violence. We need to make sure mental health support is available for everyone. We start changing the discourse, we start changing what it means to be a man in South Africa."

Some cases of murdered women that horrified the nation: • On 4 October, Nokwanda Maguga-Patocka, 44, died of head injuries after she was strangled, punched and bludgeoned with an object by a 49-year-old man identified by the police as her boyfriend.

• On 27 August, 28-year-old Nikita Maloni, from Kwatshatshu Village, outside Qonce, was stalked and murdered on the streets by her ex-boyfriend while she was walking home from work. • On 19 August, University of Fort Hare law student Nosicelo Mtebeni, 23, was dismembered and her body dumped in a suitcase in Quigney, East London • On 30 August, the decapitated body of Eastern Cape caregiver Noluvuyo Ndema-Nonkwelo, 36, was exhumed underneath her marital home's bathtub more than two years after her husband reported her missing. He has been charged with her murder. • On 18 August Palesa Maruping, 29, was found hanging from the ceiling of a house in Khuma location near Stilfontein, North West. • On 21 August, Pheliswa "Dolly" Sawutana, 32, was strangled to death with shoelaces in Kosovo informal settlement in Cape Town. • On 24 August 2019, University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered inside a Post Office in Claremont, Cape Town. • On 28 April 2017, Karabo Mokoena was killed by her ex-boyfriend in Johannesburg before her body was set alight in an attempt to conceal the murder.





