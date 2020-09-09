43m ago

add bookmark

Husband alleged to have killed wife inside police station makes first court appearance

Malibongwe Dayimani
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The matter has been postponed to 18 September.
The matter has been postponed to 18 September.
André Damons, Netwerk24
  • Protek security guard Yandisa Daniso, 42, allegedly shot and killed his 28-year-old wife inside the Madeira police station on Monday.
  • He faces charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder and unlawfully discharging a firearm in public.
  • The case was postponed for a formal bail application - the State indicated it would oppose bail. 

The man who is alleged to have shot and killed his wife inside a police station while she was reporting a domestic violence case in Mthatha on Monday, appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday.

Protek Security guard, Yandisa Daniso, 42, appeared at the Mthatha Magistrate's Court where he faced charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder and unlawfully discharging a firearm in public. 

Cyril Ramaphosa | We will not let the women of South Africa down

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the case was postponed to 18 September for a formal bail application.

"In court today, the State applied for the case to be postponed for the profiling of the accused for the purposes of a bail application, which will be opposed," said Tyali.

The incident was condemned by Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga.

READ HERE | Man arrested after 'killing wife inside police station as she reported domestic violence case'

Police said Daniso had allegedly attempted to escape after the shooting, but was chased and arrested by the police.

The firearm he had in his possession was confiscated and would be sent to the forensic laboratory for ballistics testing, said Kinana.

Protek security confirmed Daniso was an employee of theirs and condemned the incident.

Related Links
EFF opens criminal case against woman who pointed gun at members during Port Elizabeth mall scuffle
EFF opens criminal case against woman who pointed gun at members during Port Elizabeth mall scuffle
Man arrested after 'killing wife inside police station as she reported domestic violence case'
Read more on:
mthathamurdercrimegender based violence
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 1938 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 425 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4983 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1961 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.67
(+1.69)
ZAR/GBP
21.67
(+1.57)
ZAR/EUR
19.70
(+1.42)
ZAR/AUD
12.12
(+0.98)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+2.03)
Gold
1944.49
(+0.75)
Silver
26.85
(+0.94)
Platinum
920.33
(+2.43)
Brent Crude
39.70
(-5.31)
Palladium
2265.50
(+0.77)
All Share
55006.10
(+1.04)
Top 40
50621.43
(+0.87)
Financial 15
10168.70
(+4.07)
Industrial 25
72994.30
(+0.62)
Resource 10
55052.73
(+0.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20253.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo