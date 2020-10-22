1h ago

Husband among 5 arrested for murder of 2 Polokwane businesswomen

Riaan Grobler
The crime scene following the incident. (SAPS)
  • Limpopo police have arrested five suspects for the murder of two businesswomen in Polokwane earlier this month.
  • Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, and Tebogo Mphuti, 35, were shot and killed execution style.
  • The 56-year-old husband of one of the victims was arrested in hospital where he was admitted after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide.

Limpopo police have arrested five suspects for the murder of two businesswomen in Polokwane on 10 October. One of the suspects is the husband of one of the victims.

The arrests were made in the early hours of Thursday, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. The five suspects were between 25 and 56 years old.

Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, and Tebogo Mphuti, 35, were shot and killed execution style at Magnavia, Polokwane.

Mojapelo earlier said preliminary investigations revealed the women were engaging with a local property agent and were viewing different business premises for renting purposes.

"Three suspects, two armed with firearms, accosted the two women seated in their motor vehicle and started shooting at them and killing them instantly."

The suspects later ran toward their getaway vehicle parked in the vicinity and fled at high speed.

Mojapelo on Thursday said the Limpopo Provincial Investigating Team, the Tracking Team and the Magama Investigators conducted a well-coordinated intelligence-driven operation and succeeded in arresting the suspects at different addresses in Ekhuruleni, Elseburg, Katlegong and Germiston.

polokwane
The scene of the murder in Polokwane.
polokwane
Weapons and ammunition seized by police.
polokwane
The car that is believed to have been the getaway vehicle.

Husband arrested in hospital

"A red Hyundai Accent, which it is believed was used in the commission of the murders, two firearms, two magazines and 13 live rounds of ammunition were seized during the early raids." 

The 56-year-old husband of one of the victims was arrested in hospital where he was admitted after he allegedly attempted to die by suicide.

The suspects would, in addition to two counts of murder, also be charged for the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. They were expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday.

