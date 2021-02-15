17m ago

add bookmark

Husband of Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane is 'a suspect on the run' - police

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Warrant of arrest issued against Mackenzie Ratselane.
Warrant of arrest issued against Mackenzie Ratselane.
SAPS
  • Police have released the identity of the husband of Lesedi FM radio presenter Dimakatso Ratselane.
  • Mackenzie Ratselane is on the run after he allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times.
  • The radio presenter is currently in hospital.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for the husband of Lesedi FM current affairs presenter Dimakatso Ratselane.

Ratselane was brutally attacked and stabbed multiple times - allegedly by her husband, Mackenzie Ratselane - on Thursday in Mangaung.

"After several attempts to get into contact with the husband, the police took the investigation to another level and obtained a warrant of arrest.

READ | Lesedi FM presenter stabbed multiple times

"As of today, Mackenzie is regarded as a suspect on the run, and will be treated as such by any law-enforcement officer who comes across him anywhere within and outside the borders of this country, as we believe he has a serious case of attempted murder to answer," police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said.

Dimakatso Ratselane
Dimakatso Ratselane.
@folotsi/Twitter

Ratselane was found by residents of Dinaweng, covered in blood because of the multiple stab wounds she had sustained.

"According to preliminary investigations conducted, Mackenzie was the last person suspected to have been with the victim before she sustained these injuries," said Makhele.

She was recovering in Pelonomi Hospital.

Police are appealing to anyone who comes across Mackenzie to contact the head of the investigating team, Captain Paseka Mojaki, on 082 553 7639.

Meanwhile, the SABC said it is saddened, outraged and condemned the incident.

Incident

SABC acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said the public broadcaster views the horrendous incident as an enormous threat to the right to life, family stability, social progress, women advancement and productivity in the workplace.

"The corporation wishes the concerned employee a speedy recovery and will provide all the necessary support. As a public service broadcaster, the SABC remains an important institution for empowering citizens with valuable information, to create awareness regarding various social ills, including the intractable and atrocious gender-based violence.

"The SABC is committed to continuing to play its critical role in heightening citizen vigilance and consciousness in this matter," Seapolelo said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Search continues for husband of Lesedi FM personality, Dimakatso Ratselane, after attack
Lesedi FM radio personality Dimakatso Ratselane stabbed multiple times, cops launch hunt for husband
GBV support service at courts extended to 5 days a week
Read more on:
lesedi fmsabcdimakatso ratselanegautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
R300K for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 805 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 996 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 4997 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.45
(+0.63)
ZAR/GBP
20.09
(+0.38)
ZAR/EUR
17.52
(+0.57)
ZAR/AUD
11.23
(+0.51)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.92)
Gold
1817.21
(-0.19)
Silver
27.53
(+0.46)
Platinum
1291.00
(+2.94)
Brent Crude
62.27
(0.00)
Palladium
2411.00
(+0.94)
All Share
66956.70
(+1.25)
Top 40
61518.34
(+1.39)
Financial 15
12730.13
(-0.13)
Industrial 25
89410.35
(+0.24)
Resource 10
65286.56
(+3.66)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo