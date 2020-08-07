13m ago

add bookmark

Husband shoots, kills wife after 'mistaking' her for intruder but victim's family sceptical

Canny Maphanga
Gender-based violence.
Gender-based violence.
iStock
  • A Gauteng woman was shot and killed in her home.
  • The woman's husband has admitted to shooting her, but claims he thought someone had broken into their home.
  • The man has appeared in court.

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly shot and killed by her husband in the early hours of Monday morning in Birch Acres, Kempton Park, because he reportedly believed she was an intruder.

Hlengiwe Masango, a mother of two, is survived by a 3-year-old girl and an 8-month-old boy.

The 33-year-old man was arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday.

READ | Former Durban cop accused of murdering wife granted bail of R50 000

Relatives of the woman have said they believe this was a case of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

"When I arrived at the scene, we found that she had been shot twice on the chest, and he claims he thought there was an intruder in the house. My cousin was fully dressed; it seems they were having an argument. He lied with this story to cover up," a relative Sine Mhlongo alleged to News24 on Wednesday.

Mhlongo added that while she never saw any abuse, she noticed strange behaviour from her cousin at times, such as her being unavailable or when he would call, she would drop everything and return home.

At the time of her death, the 30-year-old woman was a stay-at-home wife and mother.

The police's Captain Mavela Masondo has confirmed the man was arrested following the shooting.

Masondo said the suspect claimed he reached for his licenced firearm when he thought an intruder had broken into their home. The man then fired two shots before finding out he had shot his wife.

Masango's murder has elicited an outpouring of sadness on social media, with people expressing their anger and grief under the hashtag #JusticeForHlengiwe.

The shooting is reminiscent of the incident in which Oscar Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in Pretoria on Valentine's Day in 2013.

Pistorius claimed he believed an intruder was in his bedroom bathroom when he fired several shots into the small cubicle.

The former star athlete was initially convicted of culpable homicide, but this conviction was later overturned to murder. He is serving an effective 15-year sentence for murdering Steenkamp.

Related Links
KZN traditional leaders agree to help fight GBV
Locking up rapists and 'throwing away' key won't solve underlying GBV problem - retired judge...
New GBV bill proposes obtaining protection orders online
Read more on:
hlengiwe masangojohannesburggender-based violence
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 5 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should CEOs salaries be capped in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are hugely overpaid.
44% - 4278 votes
No, shareholders already have a say in what they get paid.
30% - 2878 votes
The focus should be on what workers get paid - SA's minimum wage should be lifted.
26% - 2474 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.54
(-0.74)
ZAR/GBP
23.01
(-0.53)
ZAR/EUR
20.78
(-0.43)
ZAR/AUD
12.65
(-0.42)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.67)
Gold
2059.43
(-0.46)
Silver
28.25
(-5.02)
Platinum
975.00
(-2.30)
Brent Crude
45.10
(-0.18)
Palladium
2194.00
(-1.30)
All Share
56932.62
(-1.26)
Top 40
52605.29
(-1.40)
Financial 15
9885.36
(-0.03)
Industrial 25
74417.12
(-2.31)
Resource 10
59695.45
(-0.65)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

29m ago

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo