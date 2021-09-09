10m ago

add bookmark

Husband's 'ghost' allegedly drove a woman to confess to killing, dismembering him

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nancy Majonhi in the Mogwase Magistrate's Court (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)
Nancy Majonhi in the Mogwase Magistrate's Court (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)
  • A Zimbabwean woman allegedly hacked her husband to death.
  • She allegedly confessed to the murder because, according to her, his ghost was haunting her.
  • After chopping his body into pieces, she dumped the body parts in three pit toilets.

The Zimbabwean woman, who admitted to having killed her husband, confessed to the crime years later because, according to her, his ghost was haunting her and giving her sleepless nights.

She had chopped up his body and threw the pieces in three pit latrines

This was according to Nancy Majonhi's brother, Andrew, who said, when his sister told the entire family what she did and how she could not sleep because her husband's ghost was haunting her, they thought she was mad.

Previously Majonhi told everyone, and the police, that her husband, Prosper Chipungare, 44, had gone missing in July 2015.

However, in January this year, she confessed to her family back in Zimbabwe that she had killed her husband.

"She claimed that Chipungare was haunting her and that his ghost was giving her sleepless nights. She wanted people to know the truth. She wanted the family to know how she killed her husband," said Andrew.

Majonhi, who faces a charge of murder, appeared at the Mogwase Magistrate's Court for a bail application on Thursday.

However, her matter was postponed to 21 September.

North West police said Majonhi told them that she had assaulted her husband with a hammer during an argument at their rented room in Ledig, near Rustenburg.

READ | Woman accused of butchering husband and dumping his body in pit latrines wants bail

Police said Majonhi further told them that, as Chipungare lay on the floor, she took a shovel, cut him into pieces, then threw the parts into three pit toilets nearby.

She thoroughly cleaned the crime scene, then went to Sun City police station to report Chipungare missing.

She then packed her bags and went back home to Zimbabwe.

According to Andrew, Chipungare was working as a miner in Rustenburg - and Nancy joined him in 2006.

He said Majonhi shocked everyone when she confessed to having killed him during an argument over money in 2015.

"She was battling to sleep for four years. This compelled her to first confess to her children, who are working in Cape Town, in December. Later that month, she travelled to Zimbabwe, where she told our mother about what she did.

"She said she killed Chipungare after they argued over money. Nancy claimed that she confronted Chipungare about his misuse of family finances. She became irate and killed him. 

READ | Boyfriend tracked to KZN hospital, arrested after Gauteng teacher strangled, stabbed to death

"She said her husband was forcing her to confess for killing him in order to find peace. We thought that she was mad because, in 2015, she lied to us, saying her husband was missing.

"Her revelation has shocked all of us back home and in South Africa. We then decided that we were going to take her back to South Africa to confess to the police for her wrongdoings," Andrew said.

Majonhi could have confessed to the police in January 2021 - but, due to Covid-19 regulations, she could not travel back to South Africa from Zimbabwe.

Nancy Majonhi
Nancy Majonhi appearing in court

In August, they brought her to South Africa and took her to the Sun City police station, where she told the police what she had done.

The police went to the three toilets, where she said she had thrown her husband's remains. The toilets were demolished and human remains were found among the excrement and taken for DNA testing.

"This is unbelievable. It was an ugly and painful sight when Chipungare's remains were exhumed from three pit toilets. I am not going to judge my sister for what she did. The court of law will.

"I am here in court to give feedback to her children, in-laws and family back home in Zimbabwe. I am still shocked and can't believe that my sister had done such a thing," said Andrew.

READ | Husband arrested after remains of woman, who went missing 2 years ago, found under bathtub

Chipungare's former churchmate, Lovemore Sithole, who was also in court, said the former miner was "butchered like an animal".

Sithole said he last saw Chipungare in 2015 before he disappeared.

"Nancy told us that our churchmate had gone to Cape Town and would return. Years went by, and we continued receiving the same answer until she was arrested.

"I don't know what possessed her to do what she did. In our Shona culture, murder is forbidden. She knows that killing a person is accompanied by punishment.

"For what she did, she will be punished twice, first by the court of law and, secondly, by her husband's spirit that will torment her for the rest of her life," Sithole said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westcourtscrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1185 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 3922 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 1264 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 557 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.17
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.60
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.77
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.45
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,791.99
+0.2%
Silver
24.11
+0.7%
Palladium
2,237.00
-0.8%
Platinum
983.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
72.60
+1.3%
Top 40
57,993
-2.3%
All Share
64,158
-2.1%
Resource 10
60,705
-1.3%
Industrial 25
81,273
-3.1%
Financial 15
13,895
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo