Husband's 'ghost' allegedly drove a woman to confess to killing, dismembering him

A Zimbabwean woman allegedly hacked her husband to death.

She allegedly confessed to the murder because, according to her, his ghost was haunting her.

After chopping his body into pieces, she dumped the body parts in three pit toilets.

The Zimbabwean woman, who admitted to having killed her husband, confessed to the crime years later because, according to her, his ghost was haunting her and giving her sleepless nights.



She had chopped up his body and threw the pieces in three pit latrines

This was according to Nancy Majonhi's brother, Andrew, who said, when his sister told the entire family what she did and how she could not sleep because her husband's ghost was haunting her, they thought she was mad.

Previously Majonhi told everyone, and the police, that her husband, Prosper Chipungare, 44, had gone missing in July 2015.

However, in January this year, she confessed to her family back in Zimbabwe that she had killed her husband.

"She claimed that Chipungare was haunting her and that his ghost was giving her sleepless nights. She wanted people to know the truth. She wanted the family to know how she killed her husband," said Andrew.

Majonhi, who faces a charge of murder, appeared at the Mogwase Magistrate's Court for a bail application on Thursday.

However, her matter was postponed to 21 September.

North West police said Majonhi told them that she had assaulted her husband with a hammer during an argument at their rented room in Ledig, near Rustenburg.

READ | Woman accused of butchering husband and dumping his body in pit latrines wants bail

Police said Majonhi further told them that, as Chipungare lay on the floor, she took a shovel, cut him into pieces, then threw the parts into three pit toilets nearby.

She thoroughly cleaned the crime scene, then went to Sun City police station to report Chipungare missing.

She then packed her bags and went back home to Zimbabwe.

According to Andrew, Chipungare was working as a miner in Rustenburg - and Nancy joined him in 2006.

He said Majonhi shocked everyone when she confessed to having killed him during an argument over money in 2015.

"She was battling to sleep for four years. This compelled her to first confess to her children, who are working in Cape Town, in December. Later that month, she travelled to Zimbabwe, where she told our mother about what she did.



"She said she killed Chipungare after they argued over money. Nancy claimed that she confronted Chipungare about his misuse of family finances. She became irate and killed him.

READ | Boyfriend tracked to KZN hospital, arrested after Gauteng teacher strangled, stabbed to death

"She said her husband was forcing her to confess for killing him in order to find peace. We thought that she was mad because, in 2015, she lied to us, saying her husband was missing.

"Her revelation has shocked all of us back home and in South Africa. We then decided that we were going to take her back to South Africa to confess to the police for her wrongdoings," Andrew said.

Majonhi could have confessed to the police in January 2021 - but, due to Covid-19 regulations, she could not travel back to South Africa from Zimbabwe.

Ntwaagae Seleka

In August, they brought her to South Africa and took her to the Sun City police station, where she told the police what she had done.



The police went to the three toilets, where she said she had thrown her husband's remains. The toilets were demolished and human remains were found among the excrement and taken for DNA testing.

"This is unbelievable. It was an ugly and painful sight when Chipungare's remains were exhumed from three pit toilets. I am not going to judge my sister for what she did. The court of law will.

"I am here in court to give feedback to her children, in-laws and family back home in Zimbabwe. I am still shocked and can't believe that my sister had done such a thing," said Andrew.

READ | Husband arrested after remains of woman, who went missing 2 years ago, found under bathtub

Chipungare's former churchmate, Lovemore Sithole, who was also in court, said the former miner was "butchered like an animal".

Sithole said he last saw Chipungare in 2015 before he disappeared.

"Nancy told us that our churchmate had gone to Cape Town and would return. Years went by, and we continued receiving the same answer until she was arrested.

"I don't know what possessed her to do what she did. In our Shona culture, murder is forbidden. She knows that killing a person is accompanied by punishment.

"For what she did, she will be punished twice, first by the court of law and, secondly, by her husband's spirit that will torment her for the rest of her life," Sithole said.