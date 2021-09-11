1h ago

Hyena bites soldier at shooting range in Mpumalanga

Getrude Makhafola
An SANDF was injured by a hyena at a shooting range in Mpumalanga.
  • A member of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) was attacked by a hyena at the Sand River shooting range in Mpumalanga on Monday.
  • The hyena was shot and injured after it attacked the soldier who went out on foot with a colleague to chase away the animal.
  • The injured soldier was taken to hospital for treatment.

An SA National Defence (SANDF) soldier was taken to hospital after he was bitten on both hands by a hyena at the Sand River shooting range in Mpumalanga on Monday.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the staff sergeant "heard the movement of the hyena in the covered area of the ops room and the kitchen".

"He called on his colleague to assist in chasing the animal out but unfortunately it got stuck under a fence."

Dlamini added the two members approached the area on foot and were unaware the animal was trapped in the fence.

"On approaching the hyena on foot, it broke free and immediately attacked the SANDF member injuring him on both hands."

ALSO READ | SANDF sends almost 200 soldiers for training in Havana, Santiago

A third soldier came to their rescue and fired a single shot with a 9mm pistol, injuring the animal which then fled the scene.

The injured soldier was taken to hospital for treatment. 

"The SANDF member is still in hospital receiving treatment treated for his injuries. His condition is stable and not life-threatening.

"The Skukuza Special Operations Section Ranger has not been able to locate the animal and it is presumed that it was injured judging from the blood trail out of the camp. The conclusion is that this was an unfortunate incident where the animal was under duress and attacked while trying to flee the base," Dlamini said.

Read more on:
sandfmpumalangaaccidents
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
