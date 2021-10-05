'I am aware of the painful past we come from' - Gauteng High Court judge candidate

The JSC is interviewing candidates for vacancies in the Gauteng High Court.

The list of candidates will be referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

One of the candidates said judicial work was "stimulating and challenging".

Advocate Steven Kuny SC, who is vying for a permanent position on the Gauteng High Court bench, says he became a public defender because not many people had access to lawyers.



During his interview on Tuesday, Kuny told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) about growing up in a family where he was "acutely aware of the injustices of apartheid".

His father, Denis Kuny, is an advocate who joined the bar in 1961.

Kuny said his father was constantly involved in defending people charged under the internal security act for terrorism and who had been detained without trial.

He said:

That was the environment I grew up in... I am very aware of the painful past that we come from and how it lives with us today; it is not something that we can forget about.





"One of the reasons I became a public defender was that I was aware of the fact that people did not have access to lawyers."

Kuny said he found judicial work "stimulating, challenging and satisfying".

"I welcome the challenge, and it would be a privilege to serve as a judge," he said.

The commissioners also interviewed advocate John Holland-Müter SC, who said he regarded himself as a general practitioner.

He said he had vast experience in both criminal and civil law.

The 65-year-old said: "I feel confident, and I feel I have a lot to bring to the bench and to serve my country."