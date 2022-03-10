'I am excited to be home,' says SA medical student after fleeing Ukraine

A group of 25 South Africans who had been stranded in Ukraine after the Russian invasion arrived at OR Tambo International Airport near Johannesburg on Thursday.

The group touched down around midday and was welcomed by emotional loved ones.

Medical student Vutlhari Mtonga, 25, received a warm welcome from her cousin, Tinyiko Malobana, who had waited in the arrivals terminal, while loved ones hugged and greeted other arriving passengers.

Less than a minute after spotting each other in the arrivals terminal, the cousins greeted each other.

A teary Malobana hugged Mtonga, and a few seconds later they were swamped journalists with cameras seeking interviews.

News24 Kayleen Morgan

"I am happy that she has arrived home safely," Malobana said. She added that she had been in touch with Mtonga regularly while she had been stranded in Ukraine after the Russian invasion last month.

Mtonga and her compatriots fled from Ukraine to Hungary seeking refuge, while others fled to Poland.

"I am excited to be home. I thank everyone who sent us messages in our time of need," Mtonga said.





