'I am hard of hearing these days,' Ramaphosa jokes when asked about 2nd term as ANC president

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has declined to comment on whether he will accept nomination for a second term.

This as convener of the ANC Mpumalanga provincial task team Mandla Ndlovu threw his weight behind him for a second term.

Ramaphosa was in Mpumalanga on Monday where he met with ANC branches.

While there are growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be elected for a second term as ANC president, he is remaining tight-lipped in response.



The convener of the ANC's Mpumalanga provincial task team (PTT), Mandla Ndlovu, on Monday threw his weight behind Ramaphosa getting a second term.

Speaking during the president's visit to the Ehlanzeni region to talk to ANC branches, Ndlovu pleaded with Ramaphosa to accept a nomination for a second term.

AS IT HAPPENED | Zondo releases part 3 of the state capture report

"If branches ask you to stand for a second term, please do not say no, Mr President. You are safe in the hands of Mpumalanga. Use your two hands when you are in Mpumalanga to give our people services. There is no need to use one hand to give services and to use the other hand to protect yourself. Volunteers that are here today, and structures, will protect you" he said.

Addressing the media after the engagement with the Mpumalanga branches, Ramaphosa, however, did not want to talk about the endorsement he had just received or whether he would be going for a second term.

"I am hard of hearing these days, and I did not quite hear what he [Ndlovu] said," he joked.

Political instability in the province has led to the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) dissolving the interim provincial committee, and the much delayed provincial conference also being threatened by legal challenges leading to its postponement.

READ | Luthuli House disbands ANC Mpumalanga PEC ahead of conference

The provincial conference was supposed to take place from 11 to 13 March.

Ramaphosa said there was consensus that the conference ought to go ahead as soon as possible. He said:

The branches all gathered here, and I had a wonderful exchange of thoughts and views with them. It was a most wonderful meeting. There was a beautiful display of unity, of purpose in the meeting, and there was a broad agreement that the conference should be held as soon as possible.

He continued: "They [the ANC structure in Mpumalanga] actually wanted a date from me, but I told them that I am not the secretary-general, and the date must be given by the secretary general’s office, so they will get a date soon. They seem very ready and keen to go to the conference, which we are grateful for, because they have done all the groundwork and they qualify to hold their conference," he said.

'I stressed the benefits of unity'

Also speaking to the media, former acting secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, who has been appointed provincial co-ordinator, confirmed that for a quorum to be met for the conference, the province needed 280 properly constituted branches, and that the province was sitting at 300.

ANC insiders believe Ramaphosa’s visit was aimed at ensuring his ground support was intact in the run-up to the ANC's national elective conference in December.

An ANC national executive committee (NEC) member who who spoke to News24 said: "Mpumalanga’s value to Ramaphosa is evident in the ANC NEC members deployed to the province.



READ | War or peace? Ramaphosa must come clean on his Russian 'friends'

"The ANC NEC member who are deployed in the province include Ramaphosa loyalists, convenor Gwen Ramokgopa and ANC head of presidency and NEC member Sibongile Besani, and the PTT convener is Ndlovu.

"This says a lot about the lengths Ramaphosa will go to to ensure a united Mpumalanga going into the party’s elective conference in December."



Ramaphosa himself told the media after the meetings that he had raised the importance of unity with the Mpumalanga structures.

"I raised with them the issue of unity because there has been some disunity among them, and I stressed the benefits of unity amongst them and urged them to choose a leadership that will unify the province and takes the province forward."

He said the discussions had also revolved around the ANC losing votes in last year’s municipal elections.

'Service delivery challenges'

"We also spoke about their performance in the past municipal elections, as much as they didn’t decline in many places, (in others) they did decline. We went through why they declined from the higher percentages - they are going to do another assessment at a sub-regional level.

"I have given a task to also go down to the ward level so they would be able to at the branch level do their own assessment. There are a number of reasons why we got the returns we got... Service delivery challenges and divisions were also cited as reasons for the declined performance. I think that now that we are going through this cathartic process, people are going to get to grips with what needs to be done," said Ramaphosa.

The decision to dissolve the provincial executive committee was taken by the ANC's national working committee at its meeting on Monday and communicated to Ntshalintshali on Wednesday.



According to the letter by treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who is also acting secretary-general, the PEC's term of office has expired since it was elected in December 2015.

"The provincial task team will, in terms of rule 12.2.4, fulfil the functions of the PEC and will be responsible, among others, for ensuring that a provincial conference is held to elect a provincial executive committee," Mashatile wrote.

The province was expected to hold its elective conference by the end of February, but has not been able to so.

The province has failed to convene a provincial general congress or provincial conference since the departure of now Deputy President David Mabuza.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.