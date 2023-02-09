'I am in no rush to start spending': Pretoria man bags R32m PowerBall jackpot

A Pretoria man is a multimillionaire after finally checking and validating a lottery ticket he bought earlier in the year.

He says he has no plans to spend his winnings lavishly.

However, he wants to spoil his family a bit.

A Pretoria resident's dream of winning the Lotto finally came true when he won the R32-million PowerBall jackpot recently.

The lucky man, who is in his 30s and has been working as an administrator for 15 years, bought the ticket via a quick selection at Checkers in Randburg earlier this year.

Usually, he said, he doesn't check or validate his tickets. In fact, he still has unchecked tickets in his possession.

"There have been instances where some of my tickets eventually expired after a year. However, with this particular winning ticket, it was part of a batch that I decided to go and validate at a Sasol garage this past Sunday," he said.

Despite becoming a multimillionaire overnight, the man intends to continue working.

He has no plans to spend his winnings lavishly and has earmarked some of it to settle his home loan.

He said:

I am used to having money and managing it therefore, my lifestyle will not really change, although I may do something special for my family. I am in no rush to start spending as I am quite comfortable already.

Since January, there have been eight lottery millionaires.

In January, a Roodepoort man who came from humble beginnings won the R32-million jackpot in the New Year's Eve Lotto draw.

An FNB player also won the highest jackpot of the year on 7 February. The lottery rolled over 23 times to earn the player more than R60 million.



Lottery operator Ithuba said in a statement that FNB would contact the winner.