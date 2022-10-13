1h ago

'I am innocent': Alleged instigator of July 2021 unrest says charges against him are 'rubbish'

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Ngizwe Mchunu flanked by his supporters outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
Ngizwe Mchunu flanked by his supporters outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
PHOTO: Ntwaagae Seleka/News24
  • Ngizwe Mchunu insulted and blamed Bheki Cele for his arrest.
  • Mchunu also accused the NPA of delaying his trial.
  • He claimed the charges against him are fabricated and politically orchestrated.

Controversial figure Ngizwe Mchunu, who was arrested for allegedly instigating the July 2021 unrest, has described the charges against him as "rubbish". 

Mchunu lashed out at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Police Minister Bheki Cele, claiming that the charges against him were fabricated and politically orchestrated.

READ | Trial of alleged July unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu set for October

He insulted Cele, accused the NPA of applying delaying tactics in his criminal case, and even hit out at President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mchunu was addressing his supporters outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, after he made a brief appearance.

"My case is delayed because their star witness was absent in court. He is testifying in another matter in the High Court. When did they know that the witness would testify in the High Court?

"What does this mean? They are applying delaying tactics until the ANC December conference. The issue here is that this is a political case. We must deal decisively with Ramaphosa.

"I am innocent. Some people raped women at a mine dump. They haven't arrested the real culprits," he said.

'Puppets' who take instructions

Mchunu then insulted Cele by calling him a dog, and said there were no leaders in the country, "only puppets who take instructions from our enemies... who have a mission to destroy this country". 

Mchunu added that there was no case against him.

Inside the court, Mchunu shed tears after hearing that the matter against him would be postponed because a witness who is a police officer was testifying in another matter in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. 

His lawyer, Vusi Khathi, told Magistrate RG Sadiki that he had been instructed to reject the postponement.

"On two previous occasions, this matter was marked final. It was previously adjourned at the request of the State. The Constitution protects the rights of the accused. He has the right to a speedy trial," Khathi said. 

"There are ways to follow to subpoena witnesses. The State never did that. [Mchunu] is unemployed and is being jeopardised." 

'Open cards'

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba submitted that the trial was adjourned for plea and trial.

"I spoke to the defence, who said they were ready to proceed. We are forced to bring a postponement because the main witness is testifying elsewhere in the High Court. Due to this hiccup, we are unable to proceed. 

"The State is playing open cards with the defence. The matter was earlier set down first down for trial. I only found out last month that the witness was going to testify in the High Court. My hands are tied," said Baba.

Mchunu is facing charges of inciting public violence and breaching the Disaster Management Act.

He is expected back in court on 5 December.


