WATCH | 'I am not a murderer' - right-to-die activist Sean Davison speaks for first time since house arrest





Professor Sean Davison on Monday marked the end of his murder sentence on the steps of the court, which sentenced him three years ago.

On his first official day of freedom, Davison said a woman suffering from an incurable disease had contacted him, asking for help to die.

He remains an advocate for assisted death, calling for a law change by politicians "fearful of engaging in an issue that [is] too controversial".

"I have done my time. But I did not commit a crime," right-to-die activist Professor Sean Davison said on the steps of the Western Cape High Court on Monday, which marked the end of his house arrest.

"I helped three men to die, three men suffering unbearably with no hope of recovery. Three men desperate to die, and three men incapable of ending their own lives.

"For that, the court finds me a murderer. I am not a murderer. I'm not a criminal. The time has come to change the law, to have a good law, a law that is compassionate and kind and does not confuse euthanasia with murder."

News24 PHOTO: Tammy Petersen/News24

Davison appeared overjoyed outside the court where Judge President John Hlophe in 2019 sentenced him to three years house arrest, finding there were compelling circumstances to deviate from jailing him for assisting in the death of Dr Anrich Burger, Justin Varian and Richard Holland.



READ | Right-to-die activist Sean Davison a free man as house arrest ends

Davison had entered a plea and sentencing agreement and was handed eight years in prison, fully suspended.

He was prohibited from talking to the media and was required to complete 16 hours of community service a month, which he spent cleaning holding cell toilets and the floors of a correctional services building.

Davison was found guilty of administering a lethal concoction to Burger, a quadriplegic as a result of a car crash in 2005, who could not travel to Switzerland for assisted death. According to Davison, Burger was a friend whom he was initially going to accompany to the assisted dying clinic before the doctor decided he wanted to die in his own country.

He had also ended motor neuron disease sufferer and stroke survivor Varian’s life by helium deoxygenation or asphyxiation; and administered a lethal dose of phenylbarbitol to Holland, who had sustained brain damage during a cycling accident and communicated through a system of eye movement and agreement to a verbal alphabet via slight thumb movement.

Gallo Images PHOTO: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images

His advocacy for assisted death was not about him, Davison said.

"It's about the fact that other people will find themselves in the same position that I was, in the same position as the three men I helped to die. And surely, in a civilised country, a person suffering unbearably with no hope of recovery can say, 'No, thank you. I've had enough. I want to die with dignity'. And our society should respect it."

He held no resentment toward the authorities, he insisted.

He said:

I'm not at all angry with the police or the court. The police did their job. They were told to arrest. The court sentenced me - they were told to think according to the law - but I am very disappointed with the politicians. The politicians were fearful of engaging in an issue that was too controversial.

"It's time they realised the suffering in our country and start engaging in the debate, the discussion and doing something about changing the law. Other countries around the world are changing it."



He acknowledged the support of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who had in 2018 backed Davison and his actions.

ALSO READ | 'I have prepared for my death': Tutu on assisted dying

"Not only did he support me every step of my journey, but he was instrumental in opening the eyes of the world to the issues of dying and the need to change the law. In his honour, I will continue working for his wish to change the law."

On his first official day of freedom, Davison said a woman suffering from an incurable disease had contacted him, asking for help to die.

"I thank [her] for understanding that I cannot help."

Originally from New Zealand, Davison has lived in SA for 30 years. In his home country, he assisted his terminally-ill mother, Patricia Ferguson, to die by giving her crushed morphine tablets, for which he spent five years in house detention.

He said:

I did not cross a line when I helped my mother to die out of compassion.

"And I helped the three men to die in Cape Town, out of compassion. Why should the compassion for my mother be any different from the compassion I felt for these men? I did not cross the line. There was no line to cross."

Davison said he did not plan to leave South Africa, although this is not an option currently as his passport has not yet been returned.

"I would like to have the option to leave," he remarked, but he considered South Africa "home".

"But what a wonderful country to be stuck in. Today I’m going to celebrate and go to the beach with my children - free."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.