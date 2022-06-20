1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 'I am not a murderer' - right-to-die activist Sean Davison speaks for first time since house arrest

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Professor Sean Davison on Monday marked the end of his murder sentence on the steps of the court, which sentenced him three years ago.
  • On his first official day of freedom, Davison said a woman suffering from an incurable disease had contacted him, asking for help to die.
  • He remains an advocate for assisted death, calling for a law change by politicians "fearful of engaging in an issue that [is] too controversial".

"I have done my time. But I did not commit a crime," right-to-die activist Professor Sean Davison said on the steps of the Western Cape High Court on Monday, which marked the end of his house arrest.

"I helped three men to die, three men suffering unbearably with no hope of recovery. Three men desperate to die, and three men incapable of ending their own lives.

"For that, the court finds me a murderer. I am not a murderer. I'm not a criminal. The time has come to change the law, to have a good law, a law that is compassionate and kind and does not confuse euthanasia with murder."

Sean Davison outside Western Cape High Court build
Sean Davison on the steps of the Western Cape High Court.

Davison appeared overjoyed outside the court where Judge President John Hlophe in 2019 sentenced him to three years house arrest, finding there were compelling circumstances to deviate from jailing him for assisting in the death of Dr Anrich Burger, Justin Varian and Richard Holland.

READ | Right-to-die activist Sean Davison a free man as house arrest ends

Davison had entered a plea and sentencing agreement and was handed eight years in prison, fully suspended.

He was prohibited from talking to the media and was required to complete 16 hours of community service a month, which he spent cleaning holding cell toilets and the floors of a correctional services building.

Davison was found guilty of administering a lethal concoction to Burger, a quadriplegic as a result of a car crash in 2005, who could not travel to Switzerland for assisted death. According to Davison, Burger was a friend whom he was initially going to accompany to the assisted dying clinic before the doctor decided he wanted to die in his own country.

He had also ended motor neuron disease sufferer and stroke survivor Varian’s life by helium deoxygenation or asphyxiation; and administered a lethal dose of phenylbarbitol to Holland, who had sustained brain damage during a cycling accident and communicated through a system of eye movement and agreement to a verbal alphabet via slight thumb movement.

Sean Davison leaves the Western Cape High Court
Sean Davison leaves the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town.

His advocacy for assisted death was not about him, Davison said.

"It's about the fact that other people will find themselves in the same position that I was, in the same position as the three men I helped to die. And surely, in a civilised country, a person suffering unbearably with no hope of recovery can say, 'No, thank you. I've had enough. I want to die with dignity'. And our society should respect it."

He held no resentment toward the authorities, he insisted.

He said:

I'm not at all angry with the police or the court. The police did their job. They were told to arrest. The court sentenced me - they were told to think according to the law - but I am very disappointed with the politicians. The politicians were fearful of engaging in an issue that was too controversial.

"It's time they realised the suffering in our country and start engaging in the debate, the discussion and doing something about changing the law. Other countries around the world are changing it."

He acknowledged the support of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who had in 2018 backed Davison and his actions.

ALSO READ | 'I have prepared for my death': Tutu on assisted dying

"Not only did he support me every step of my journey, but he was instrumental in opening the eyes of the world to the issues of dying and the need to change the law. In his honour, I will continue working for his wish to change the law."

On his first official day of freedom, Davison said a woman suffering from an incurable disease had contacted him, asking for help to die.

"I thank [her] for understanding that I cannot help."

Originally from New Zealand, Davison has lived in SA for 30 years. In his home country, he assisted his terminally-ill mother, Patricia Ferguson, to die by giving her crushed morphine tablets, for which he spent five years in house detention.

He said: 

I did not cross a line when I helped my mother to die out of compassion.

"And I helped the three men to die in Cape Town, out of compassion. Why should the compassion for my mother be any different from the compassion I felt for these men? I did not cross the line. There was no line to cross."

Davison said he did not plan to leave South Africa, although this is not an option currently as his passport has not yet been returned.

"I would like to have the option to leave," he remarked, but he considered South Africa "home".

"But what a wonderful country to be stuck in. Today I’m going to celebrate and go to the beach with my children - free."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sean davisonwestern capecape townhealthcrime and courtshuman rights
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 8679 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 957 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 5117 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.03
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.66
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.86
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,839.30
0.0%
Silver
21.64
-0.2%
Palladium
1,828.00
+0.6%
Platinum
944.50
+1.0%
Brent Crude
113.12
-5.9%
Top 40
60,337
+2.1%
All Share
66,652
+1.9%
Resource 10
68,846
+2.0%
Industrial 25
74,505
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,482
+3.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo