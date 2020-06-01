1h ago

add bookmark

'I am so excited that I will finally drink my beer legally' - Sowetans welcome sale of booze

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Long queues snaked outside Soweto liquor outlets as the sale of alcohol is allowed on Level 3 of the lockdown.
  • Some customers were ecstatic after leaving the store with their favourite drinks.
  • Some people were happy that they will now be spending less on booze compared to exhorbitant prices paid for illegal alcohol during Levels 4 and 5.

    • With the sale of alcohol allowed on Level 3 of the lockdown, scores of Sowetans flocked to liquor outlets on Monday. 

    Many queued from the early hours to make sure they got their hands on their favourite tipple.

    READ | Alcohol can be sold again - here is all you need to know

    Outside the Shoprite Liquor Shop in Diepkloof there was a queue of almost 100 people waiting for the it to open.

    Some in the queue expressed excitement and even applauded government for allowing the resale of alcohol.

    Others were seen ululating after leaving the store carrying their beverages.

    Nhlanhla Mthombeni told News24 he was planning to spend R1 000 on his favourite drinks.

    He spent about 30 minutes in the queue before he was able to enter the store.

    Mthombeni claimed that he had paid exorbitant prices for alcohol from those selling itillegally under Levels 4 and 5.

    "I am so excited that I am now going spend less money in buying my booze. We have been ripped off by people who sold us alcohol at high prices. I want to thank government for allowing us to legally buy alcohol.

    "I am going to drink from home and will not be driving under the influence. I am calling on everybody who consumes liquor to adhere to and respect the law. As consumers, we don’t want to see liquor shops closed because of some of us who are misbehaving," said Mthombeni.

    Prince Moleya joined the queue around 08:00.

    "I am so excited that I will finally drink my beer legally, without being asked questions by the police. I have spent 60 days sober, waiting for the day to come. It is like a dream come true," he said.

    I am so excited that I will finally drink my beer legally, without being asked questions by the police.
    Prince Moleya, Soweto resident

    Lerato Mbhele, who was carrying four boxes of red and white wine, said she was buying alcohol for her family members.  

    Mbhele also applauded government for allowing the resale of alcohol during Level 3 and called for people to behave themselves and drink inside their homes.

    Shoprite Liquor Shop manager Ntombi Dube said they were sanitising their customers before they entered the store, and ensuring that there was physical distancing outside the store.

    Dube said they were only allowing seven customers into the store at a time, but that they were not limiting them in terms of the amount they wanted to spend.

    Related Links
    After lockdown: Four expert tips for a more sober South Africa
    Jessie Duarte: Alcohol abuse hinders our ability for greater social transformation of South Africa
    Lockdown: 7 arrested for alleged sale of alcohol at Soweto's Maponya Mall
    Read more on:
    johannesburgcoronaviruslockdown
    Lottery
    Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
    Full list of lottery results
    Voting Booth
    Do you support the continued ban on tobacco products under Level 3?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    Yes
    14% - 7566 votes
    No
    86% - 46487 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Podcasts
    PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

    29 May 2020

    PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
    PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

    28 May

    PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
    PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

    22 May

    PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
    PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins

    21 May

    PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
    PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde

    15 May

    PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde
    PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights

    14 May

    PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights
    View all Podcasts
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
    Feel Good
    FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

    29 May

    FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

    27 May

    FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
    FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams...

    26 May

    FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams come true
    More Feel Good news stories
    Apple Store Google Play
    © 2020 (1.0.20153.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
    Iab Logo