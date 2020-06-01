'I am so excited that I will finally drink my beer legally' - Sowetans welcome sale of booze

Long queues snaked outside Soweto liquor outlets as the sale of alcohol is allowed on Level 3 of the lockdown.

Some customers were ecstatic after leaving the store with their favourite drinks.

Some people were happy that they will now be spending less on booze compared to exhorbitant prices paid for illegal alcohol during Levels 4 and 5.

With the sale of alcohol allowed on Level 3 of the lockdown, scores of Sowetans flocked to liquor outlets on Monday.

Many queued from the early hours to make sure they got their hands on their favourite tipple.

Outside the Shoprite Liquor Shop in Diepkloof there was a queue of almost 100 people waiting for the it to open.



Some in the queue expressed excitement and even applauded government for allowing the resale of alcohol.

Others were seen ululating after leaving the store carrying their beverages.



Nhlanhla Mthombeni told News24 he was planning to spend R1 000 on his favourite drinks.

He spent about 30 minutes in the queue before he was able to enter the store.

Mthombeni claimed that he had paid exorbitant prices for alcohol from those selling itillegally under Levels 4 and 5.

"I am so excited that I am now going spend less money in buying my booze. We have been ripped off by people who sold us alcohol at high prices. I want to thank government for allowing us to legally buy alcohol.

"I am going to drink from home and will not be driving under the influence. I am calling on everybody who consumes liquor to adhere to and respect the law. As consumers, we don’t want to see liquor shops closed because of some of us who are misbehaving," said Mthombeni.

Prince Moleya joined the queue around 08:00.



"I am so excited that I will finally drink my beer legally, without being asked questions by the police. I have spent 60 days sober, waiting for the day to come. It is like a dream come true," he said.

Lerato Mbhele, who was carrying four boxes of red and white wine, said she was buying alcohol for her family members.



Mbhele also applauded government for allowing the resale of alcohol during Level 3 and called for people to behave themselves and drink inside their homes.

Shoprite Liquor Shop manager Ntombi Dube said they were sanitising their customers before they entered the store, and ensuring that there was physical distancing outside the store.

Dube said they were only allowing seven customers into the store at a time, but that they were not limiting them in terms of the amount they wanted to spend.