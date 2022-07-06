'I begged her to wake up': Grief-stricken mothers battling with their daughters' murders

Two women have been killed and another injured after a night out in Tarlton.

Masabata Phiri had gone to the tavern to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

The attacks led to violent protests and the torching of a man believed to have been behind the killings.

Kate Phiri and her daughter, Masabata, spent the day together on Saturday to celebrate the young woman's 22nd birthday.

"We took a lot of pictures. She looked beautiful. We even went to visit her colleagues at Mr Price, and we ended the day at McDonald's because she said she wanted to treat me to a nice lunch," Phiri said.

When mother and daughter parted ways, Masabata said she would be going out with friends to celebrate her birthday.

She added:

It was such a beautiful day. It was like she was saying goodbye.

Masabata was stabbed and found dead three houses away from her home in the Matshelapata informal settlement in Tarlton, Gauteng.



A homeowner, who asked not to be identified, said it appeared as if Masabata had tried to run to the safety of her yard.

On the same night, Angie Mafatshe, 17, was also stabbed to death and allegedly raped. Basetsana Mazibuko, who was with Mafatshe, is recovering from her wounds in Paardekraal Hospital.

For Elsie Mafatshe, the last two days have been unbearable. On Sunday morning, she was called to identify the body of her daughter, Angie.

The teenager was left for dead on the side of the road, with her friend, Mazibuko.

"I got there and I was screaming. I begged her to wake up, and she was still a bit hot. When she didn't wake up, I closed her eyes, hoping she would open them."

Mafatshe said her daughter had several stab wounds in the upper body. Her pants were also pulled down. "When I saw those wounds, I knew there was no way she was going to survive."

Mafatshe said reality hit her when Angie's body was covered with a foil blanket. "That was when I knew my girl was gone," she added.

"They usually go out on weekends and sleep at my sister's place, which is not far from the venue. On Sunday morning, I was called and told they had been stabbed," said Basetsana's mother, Lebogang Mazibuko.

Mazibuko said:

She is doing well in hospital. She is awake and talking. I haven't told her yet that her friend died.

The attacks on the three young women sparked protests in the farming community on Sunday and Monday.



Angry residents blocked the R24 and pelted passing cars with stones.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said residents burnt a man to death after accusing him of attacking the women.

"The police are still monitoring the tense situation."

She said charges of public violence and murder were being investigated.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko visited the area on Tuesday. Her spokesperson, Pinkie Numa, referred all enquiries to Sello.

The victims' families said Mazibuko visited them on Tuesday and told them two people were arrested and two were still on the run.

Sello confirmed the arrests, but not that police were still looking for more suspects. She said the two suspects would appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, a heartbroken Phiri said she was still trying to come to terms with her daughter's murder:

Masabata was my favourite child. She was like my flower, my last-born. It's like the day out and taking all those pictures was a way of saying goodbye.

Masabata's phone was stolen during the attack, and Phiri said she was heartbroken that she did not have any evidence of her last moments with her daughter.



Masabata will be buried over the weekend.

Angie's family members said they would make funeral arrangements after the conclusion of the post-mortem.

