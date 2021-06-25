'I buried him on the spot he would sit barking at people' - CPT fire survivors lament loss of pets

AWS dispatched a search and rescue team to Jim se Bos informal settlement on Wednesday and Thursday in search of any animals.

Under a scorched and soggy mattress, the team found a severely burnt cat.

The Animal Welfare Society (AWS) dispatched an eight-member search and rescue team to Jim se Bos informal settlement in Philippi this week to scour the scorched and blackened remains of what was once home to 564 now displaced residents for any injured animals.



Allen Perrins, AWS spokesperson, said when the team arrived on the scene on Wednesday, the intensity of the fire and sheer magnitude of the loss that they saw was "overwhelming".

"The team carefully picked and rummaged our way through the wreckage looking and listening for any signs of animal life. We noticed the charred remains of those cats, dogs, and poultry who tragically perished in the blaze," said Perrins.

"It was a heartbreaking sight," he said.

The remains of the puppy were put into a body bag as the team continued their brave move onto the next row of mangled metal and melted plastic that represented the remains of someone's home.

At this point, the team felt that this fire had spared nothing and no one until they heard a "faint meowing".



Under a scorched and soggy mattress, the team found a severely burnt cat.

They gently scooped her up and raced her back to our hospital for life-saving treatment, said AWS.



Despite the extent and severity of her burns, she made quick work of a bowl of food and is responding remarkably well to intensive treatment.

Animal care centre supervisor Lawrence Nkotha, who has been at her side for most of the time in ICU, has decided to name her Tracey.

AWS members revisited Jim se bos on Thursday morning to continue searching for injured and displaced animals.



Amid the chaos, people were frantically trying to rebuild their homes from whatever they could salvage.

"Many had lost their beloved pets who perished in the blaze. Their freshly dug graves was a stark reminder of the ferocity of the fire and tragic loss of life," Perrins said.

According to AWS, many of the animals that were burnt to death, have been buried by their owners on the same spot where they use to sit.



Janice Arends told News24 that she had lived at the settlement for 12 years and her dog Lucky was her best friend.

"I buried him on the very same spot he would always sit during the day barking at the people. My heart is so sore that he's no longer going to be following me around. I’ll forever miss him," said heartbroken Arends.

Despite their losses, the mood amongst community members was remarkably positive. Many cats and dogs were wandering around looking for what was once their homes, added AWS.



From the ashes, pet owners were busy trying to rebuild structures to keep their pets safe and warm.

"The team collected the first load of pets for treatment and sterilization, to pro-actively prevent uncontrolled breeding, unwanted litters, neglect and cruelty due to mainly affordability and naivety," Perrins said.

Jenna Repasky, 18, who is originally from America has been volunteering at AWS for two weeks.



"I am speechless,” she said.

Repasky added that she spent a lot of her childhood summers in South Africa, seeing informal settlements only from the outside. She said she was "entirely shocked" to see the conditions people were living in.

"Watching the residents rebuild their houses with the little material they could find was heartbreaking," she said.

"[It] makes my problems seem so small."

AWS said they managed to persuade a "long list" of pet owners to voluntarily release the animals into their care for sterilisation until they are ready to take their animals back home.

"We will try our best to convince those unable to afford to keep a pet to surrender them to us before it becomes necessary to confiscate them and will strive to sterilise every other animal within the settlement," said Perrins.



Currently, AWS does not have enough funds to sterilise and assist all the animals from the Jim se Bos informal settlement.

According to the society, it costs R450 to sterilise, vaccinate, and treat internal and external parasites on one animal.

The AWS has called on the public to assist it with any donations.