1h ago

add bookmark

'I buried him on the spot he would sit barking at people' - CPT fire survivors lament loss of pets

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Some animals collected by AWS. (Photo Supplied)
Some animals collected by AWS. (Photo Supplied)
  • AWS dispatched a search and rescue team to Jim se Bos informal settlement on Wednesday and Thursday in search of any animals.
  • Under a scorched and soggy mattress, the team found a severely burnt cat.
  • Among the many dead animals was the charred remains of a little puppy still chained to a partially molten stake in the ground. 

Warning: This article may contain images that could disturb sensitive readers.

The Animal Welfare Society (AWS) dispatched an eight-member search and rescue team to Jim se Bos informal settlement in Philippi this week to scour the scorched and blackened remains of what was once home to 564 now displaced residents for any injured animals.

Allen Perrins, AWS spokesperson, said when the team arrived on the scene on Wednesday, the intensity of the fire and sheer magnitude of the loss that they saw was "overwhelming".

fire
AWS said when the team arrived on the scene, the intensity of the fire and sheer magnitude of the loss that they saw was ‘overwhelming'.

"The team carefully picked and rummaged our way through the wreckage looking and listening for any signs of animal life. We noticed the charred remains of those cats, dogs, and poultry who tragically perished in the blaze," said Perrins.

Among the many dead animals was the charred remains of a little puppy still chained to a partially molten stake in the ground. 

"It was a heartbreaking sight," he said.

The remains of the puppy were put into a body bag as the team continued their brave move onto the next row of mangled metal and melted plastic that represented the remains of someone's home.

At this point, the team felt that this fire had spared nothing and no one until they heard a "faint meowing".

Under a scorched and soggy mattress, the team found a severely burnt cat.

cat
Under a scorched and soggy mattress, the team found a severely burnt cat.

They gently scooped her up and raced her back to our hospital for life-saving treatment, said AWS.

Despite the extent and severity of her burns, she made quick work of a bowl of food and is responding remarkably well to intensive treatment.

READ | Western Cape fire crews on high alert for Table Mountain flare-ups

Animal care centre supervisor Lawrence Nkotha, who has been at her side for most of the time in ICU, has decided to name her Tracey.

eating
Despite the extent and severity of her burns, she made quick work of a bowl of food and is responding remarkably well to intensive treatment.

AWS members revisited Jim se bos on Thursday morning to continue searching for injured and displaced animals.

Amid the chaos, people were frantically trying to rebuild their homes from whatever they could salvage.

"Many had lost their beloved pets who perished in the blaze. Their freshly dug graves was a stark reminder of the ferocity of the fire and tragic loss of life," Perrins said. 

rebuilding
Residents of Jim se Bos trying to rebuild their homes among the rubble caused by the fire.

According to AWS, many of the animals that were burnt to death, have been buried by their owners on the same spot where they use to sit.

Janice Arends told News24 that she had lived at the settlement for 12 years and her dog Lucky was her best friend.

"I buried him on the very same spot he would always sit during the day barking at the people. My heart is so sore that he's no longer going to be following me around. I’ll forever miss him," said heartbroken Arends. 

dogs
AWS managed to collected a few dogs for sterilisation from the Jim se Bos settlement.

Despite their losses, the mood amongst community members was remarkably positive. Many cats and dogs were wandering around looking for what was once their homes, added AWS.

From the ashes, pet owners were busy trying to rebuild structures to keep their pets safe and warm.

"The team collected the first load of pets for treatment and sterilization, to pro-actively prevent uncontrolled breeding, unwanted litters, neglect and cruelty due to mainly affordability and naivety," Perrins said.

animals
Some animals collected by AWS

Jenna Repasky, 18, who is originally from America has been volunteering at AWS for two weeks. 

"I am speechless,” she said.

Repasky added that she spent a lot of her childhood summers in South Africa, seeing informal settlements only from the outside. She said she was "entirely shocked" to see the conditions people were living in.

READ | SANParks mourns staffer found dead a year after wife died in Southern Cape fires

"Watching the residents rebuild their houses with the little material they could find was heartbreaking," she said.

"[It] makes my problems seem so small."

AWS said they managed to persuade a "long list" of pet owners to voluntarily release the animals into their care for sterilisation until they are ready to take their animals back home.

dogs dogs
Dogs wandering around in the informal settlement.

"We will try our best to convince those unable to afford to keep a pet to surrender them to us before it becomes necessary to confiscate them and will strive to sterilise every other animal within the settlement," said Perrins.

Currently, AWS does not have enough funds to sterilise and assist all the animals from the Jim se Bos informal settlement.

According to the society, it costs R450 to sterilise, vaccinate, and treat internal and external parasites on one animal.

The AWS has called on the public to assist it with any donations.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
the animal welfare societycape townwestern capefiresanimals
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to gun control, South Africa needs:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Stricter laws to control gun ownership
27% - 600 votes
To allow citizens to make their own choices
73% - 1585 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
Podcast series: click here to find them all

4h ago

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
view
Rand - Dollar
14.11
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.61
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.85
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,780.58
+0.3%
Silver
26.06
+0.5%
Palladium
2,642.41
-0.2%
Platinum
1,111.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
75.56
+0.5%
Top 40
60,140
-0.1%
All Share
66,216
-0.1%
Resource 10
64,062
+0.6%
Industrial 25
86,395
-0.8%
Financial 15
13,080
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

13h ago

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun 2021

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo