6m ago

add bookmark

I can't hail Mandela Day when my children don't have a future - Eastern Cape resident

accreditation
Joseph Chirume
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa (centre) took part in a clean-up of the Swartkops River in Gqeberha on Mandela Day.
President Cyril Ramaphosa (centre) took part in a clean-up of the Swartkops River in Gqeberha on Mandela Day.
Joseph Chirume

President Cyril Ramaphosa's participation in a clean-up of the filthy Swartkops River in Gqeberha did not impress Malibongwe Jim who lives on the river's banks.

Jim was one of several Veeplaas residents who boycotted Mandela Day celebrations on Monday.  

Ramaphosa joined about 500 residents at an illegal dumpsite to clean up the river, which is clogged with plastic and refuse.

"I was born and grew up here in Veeplaas, but I have never seen this open space being cleared of rubbish," said Jim, 37. "For the first time, residents were issued with protective gumboots, gloves, metal sticks and masks. Why can't this be done every month?"

READ | Xhosa warrior Maqoma mooted to replace Fort Hare as public hearings on Eastern Cape name changes start

Other homeowners added joining the celebrations would have made a mockery of their living conditions.

They said the area was filthy with raw sewage and the sludge flowed into the river when it rained.

Jim has never had a formal job. He does piecemeal work to provide for his wife and two children.

He told GroundUp:

I can't celebrate when my stomach is empty. I can't hail Mandela Day when my children don't have a future. President Ramaphosa should instead take stern action against councillors who are giving community work to their family members and friends.

Boniwe Peter lives near the dumpsite where Ramaphosa addressed residents.

She said a burst sewerage pipe in front of her gate had not been repaired for several months.

"The ward councillor came and took photos of the manhole. He never came back. The stench is unbearable. I am happy about Mandela Day because Madiba brought freedom to us. But the current government should listen to its people," added Peter.

Former mayor Ben Fihla, now 90, said some mayors were tarnishing Mandela’s legacy.

READ | Eastern Cape Day Zero: Business slams govt as dams dip to 12%

"The cleaning of this river and the area around it should not only be a one-day event," he added.

Ramaphosa urged people to "start taking care of their surroundings".

"It's been wonderful spending the day with our people here working side by side cleaning this river," he said.  

"You will be imparting a message to the people of Gqeberha that they should start taking care of their surroundings. This should be seen as the beginning of a massive clean-up campaign."

The president was accompanied by Water Affairs and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, and Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Eugene Johnson.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capemandela day
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
20% - 2035 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
59% - 5913 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 2077 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.05
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.50
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.46
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,713.01
+0.2%
Silver
18.81
+0.7%
Palladium
1,866.50
+0.4%
Platinum
885.00
+2.0%
Brent Crude
106.27
+4.8%
Top 40
61,384
+1.0%
All Share
67,640
+0.9%
Resource 10
59,334
-1.2%
Industrial 25
85,215
+2.3%
Financial 15
14,993
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo