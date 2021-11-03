'I can’t stop smiling' - Cape Town matriculant bags scholarship in LA to pursue Broadway career

Cape Town matriculant Sibulele Sodayise can't stop smiling after she heard she's been provisionally accepted to go study drama in Los Angeles.

The fees for The American Musical and Dramatic Academy College of the Performing Arts are just over R500 000 per year.

If everything goes according to plan, she is set to start moving overseas next year.

Cape Town matriculant Sibulele Sodayise said she went into her final exams even more determined to succeed after she received an email confirmation of her provisional acceptance to the American Musical and Dramatic Academy College of the Performing Arts (AMDA) in Los Angeles.



The bubbly teen told News24 it was a "dream come true" for her to be accepted at the prestigious college, as many well-known stars have gone on to make a name for themselves on Broadway after completing their schooling there.

"I’m still trying to comprehend that I am one of the many students who has been provisionally accepted. It hasn’t sunk in yet, I still can’t stop smiling when I think about it," she said.

The 18-year-old Sodayise said her love for performance began when she would watch musicals at home, and watch her mom sing in church choirs as she was growing up.

She said:

Performing on stage is the dream. I’ve always wanted to go to America, because that’s where Broadway is and that’s where I’m able to learn the ropes of performing.

The matriculant at Herschel Girls' High school in Claremont said she started applying for scholarships earlier this year, and when she saw applications were open for AMDA, she applied immediately.

"I had to do a monologue and perform a song of my choice for the online audition. The audition was held via Zoom and had a handful of people watching and listening to my audition."

Sodayise said she felt confident that she had given her best in the performance, and that the waiting period was a "pain", as she had bad anxiety and kept thinking about when they would let her know her fate.

"My mom was driving me to my extramural singing at the V&A Waterfront Theatre School when my mom asked me to send her an email from my phone. I found that strange at first, but I did it anyway. As I opened my emails, the first mail that popped up was from AMDA. I screamed," she said.

The youngster said it was probably the best news she could’ve received a couple of weeks shy of her final exams.

She said:

This year has been tough. Covid-19 brought about drastic disruptions to us students academically. I don’t have wi-fi at home, data is expensive which meant I wasn't always able to be available to research and communicate with my teachers if I needed any clarification. It’s been very stressful.

Sodayise said she hear will hear all the nitty-gritty details from AMDA by 4 December, as that was when a formal introduction had been set for the students.

"This scholarship is a dream. I’ve done some research on the school and found out that the fees for one year are just over a half a million rand per year. Unfortunately, my scholarship will only allow me to apply for financial aid in January, as I’m supposed to officially start in October next year, if everything goes according to plan. So right now, my family is saving up like crazy to make sure I have everything I need when I move over to LA."

Plans for after matric

She added that once she’s done with school, she will be looking for a temporary job so that she can help her parents save up money to cover whatever expenses there will be.

"The main goal is to first pass my finals, that’s top priority right now. I think, thereafter, I'll take each day as it comes,” said the excited teen.

Rochelle Klassen, music teacher at Herschel, said the school was delighted with Sibu's achievement.

"She started at the school with almost no formal training in the arts. I've watched her in these five years, determined to develop her skills in drama, dance and music, and participate in all extramural offerings such as musical theatre, and the many music performances in and outside of school," said Klassen.

She said Sibu was a wonderful human being, with a great sense of fun, wicked sense of humour, and cared deeply for people.

"I have no doubt Sibu will shine inside and out wherever she finds herself," said a proud Klassen.