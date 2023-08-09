29m ago

'I couldn't watch without trying to save her': Mpumalanga woman recalls day she rescued newborn baby

Cebelihle Bhengu
A woman from Mpumalanga recalled the day she discovered a newborn baby that was dumped at a sports field.
  • A woman who rescued a newborn baby in Mpumalanga says she believed God had chosen her to save the abandoned child.
  • She told News24 that children playing in a sports field alerted her to the newborn baby.
  • The incident traumatised her.

A woman who rescued a newborn baby who had been dumped at a sports field in Mbuzini, Mpumalanga, says God chose her to save the child. 

Speaking to News24 on Tuesday, she recalled the events that led to the discovery of the newborn baby girl, who still had her umbilical cord attached to her body.

The woman said she was doing her laundry on Sunday when children playing on a nearby the sports field alerted her to a crying baby. Her maternal instincts kicked in and she rushed to the scene. There, she found onlookers who seemed too shocked to tear the plastic bag open.

"I couldn't watch without trying to save her. I immediately tore the plastic bag open so the baby could breathe. She screamed. I took the baby out of the bag and noticed she still had the umbilical cord attached. She was a girl, a beautiful girl."

The incident traumatised her.

She said she feared that whoever dumped the baby would target her or resent her for saving an unwanted child. 

"I asked the social workers if I could visit her in the hospital so I have a different memory of her. That is the only way I can recover from the trauma. I have to see her in a better, improved state," she said. 

The woman said she was grateful that the children who raised the alarm about the baby were not affected by the incident. 

She said they were too young to understand the gravity of the situation. They returned to play in the field after alerting her.

She added:

I understand why God asks us to be more like children. They don't dwell on things. They move on quickly.

The woman said she couldn't help but note that ironically, the baby was born in Women's Month.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said police registered a case of concealment of birth. 

He urged anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the mother to contact Detective Sergeant Sipho Shekwa on 072 119 3487.

All information received will be treated confidentially.

