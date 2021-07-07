‘I dedicated my whole adult life to the ANC’ – Carl Niehaus bemoans suspension

The ANC has suspended MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus.

The suspension follows the “inflammatory speeches” made outside former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home.

Niehaus has told News24 he will appeal the temporary suspension.

Controversial ANC figure Carl Niehaus says his temporary suspension from the party is a "painful matter".



The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has instituted disciplinary action against Niehaus over “inflammatory speeches” he made outside former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home in recent days.

In a letter dated 7 July, party deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte informs Niehaus that the NEC has also temporarily suspended his ANC membership.

But Niehaus, a staunch Zuma supporter, has told News24 he will appeal the NEC's decision.

"It a temporary suspension pending disciplinary action, so it's not a full-time suspension. I will appeal, and I am going to do it immediately. Obviously, you cannot expect me to be happy by this. I have been a member of the ANC for 42 years.

He said:

I dedicated my whole adult life to the ANC and I spent 10 years in prison for my ANC membership. This is a painful situation.

According to Niehaus, he has 12 days to appeal.

The suspension letter states that the ANC will institute disciplinary steps against him in 30 days.

"The NEC has [a] reasonable apprehension that you will likely continue with your acts of misconduct and cause further damage to the good name and reputation of the ANC, thereby bringing the organisation into more disrepute. Consequently,

"in the current volatile political situation in the country, aided and abetted by your incendiary speeches, the NEC has come to the conclusion that exceptional circumstances exist which justify that your temporary suspension comes into operation with immediate effect," Duarte said.

Niehaus’ suspension follows "inflammatory speeches" he made outside Zuma’s Nkandla home, where thousands of supporters have gathered since Sunday.



He told a press briefing that violence would break out should police move to arrest Zuma, who has been sentenced to 15 months behind bars by the Constitutional Court for contempt.

Zuma is expected to be arrested today.

On Tuesday, the NEC endorsed the decision of the party’s national working committee (NWC) that the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) be disbanded.

Niehaus, the MKMVA’s spokesperson, then confirmed in a statement that they would ignore the directive from the ANC to disband the former military wing’s leadership.

He is also a vocal supporter of the ANC’s radical economic transformation (RET) grouping and a staffer in suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s office.

The national disciplinary committee will adjudicate the hearing.